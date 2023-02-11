Free Fire Gilded mask leaks: Expected release date, available regions, how to redeem, and more (MAX version)

Free Fire MAX players have had their hands full in recent weeks, and now, with the arrival of the Mission Makeover event campaign on the Indian server, they have even more tasks to fulfill. The developers have released an entire event calendar, highlighting the in-game activities that will keep individuals occupied.

Recently, a new leak about one of the upcoming missions came to light. A prominent data miner in the community, whose Instagram handle is VIPClown OFC, has leaked that players will be able to win a free Gilded Mask in the battle royale title as part of the playtime event.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Free Fire MAX event supposedly providing a free Gilded Mask as a reward.

Gilded Mask may soon be available for Free Fire MAX players

Sharing a leaked in-game poster of the upcoming playtime event in Free Fire MAX, VIPClown revealed that it will be available on the India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers. Players should be able to avail benefits starting from February 17, 2023, until February 19, 2023. The calendar further corroborates this date.

The event's premise will be relatively straightforward, as users will have to clock the given playtime requirements in the stipulated time frame to win the coveted themed mask free of cost. However, VIPClown has not shared any additional information, like the exact playtime milestone and whether users would be eligible for other reward items.

Nonetheless, it is clear that, after playing Free Fire MAX for the required duration, you will have to access the Mission: Makeover tab in the event section to collect your rewards.

Other rewards available in-game as part of Mission Makeover event

Mission Makeover calendar in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

Mission Makeover is a long campaign in Free Fire MAX. It began on February 10, 2023, and will be accessible until February 23, 2023. The developers have offered several rewards free of cost already, the only requirement being players having to complete a set of specific tasks.

Items available in the game include Nightlife Hoodie, Trendy Rockie, and several loot crates and trial items from the exchange section of the web-event. Users can also participate in the new Akimbo King mode to win a Weapon Royale Voucher and Trendy Trophy for free.

On top of this, you have a surfboard, backpack, and music kit lined up for the coming days, which are definitely worth the effort and should not be missed.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes