5 best long-range guns in Free Fire (February 2023)

Weapons play a crucial role in Free Fire, and using them effectively can significantly enhance a player’s chances of achieving a Booyah. The game offers a vast array of options in this department. In fact, firearms are further classified into numerous categories like Assault Rifles, Sniper Rifles, Shotguns, and more, each of which serves a specific purpose on the battlefield.

Players have to choose and use weapons based on their specific situation for maximum efficiency. With long-range combat becoming increasingly common, it has become essential for individuals to identify weapons they should use in those encounters.

If you are looking for details on the best long-range guns in Free Fire, you may check out the list below.

Note: The list reflects the writer’s viewers, and user opinions may vary. Weapon stats are taken from the game’s official website.

M82B and 4 other Free Fire guns to help you establish dominance in long-range combat

5) SKS

SKS in the game (Image via Garena)

Damage: 82

Rate of Fire: 35

Range: 82

Reload Speed: 41

Magazine: 10

Accuracy: 51

Movement Speed: 62

Armor Penetration: 46

Over time, the SKS has become popular among Garena Free Fire players. It appeals to those who prefer fast-paced gameplay over the slow, methodical approach of Sniper Rifles.

Despite its lower damage output compared to Snipers, the SKS compensates with its well-rounded stats and higher rate of fire, both of which prove to be beneficial in mid-range to long-range encounters. Quick and precise shots can make all the difference in winning or losing a duel in such situations.

4) SVD

SVD in the game (Image via Garena)

Damage: 89

Rate of Fire: 34

Range: 80

Reload Speed: 41

Magazine: 10

Accuracy: 51

Movement Speed: 74

Armor Penetration: 54

The SVD, fourth on this list, is a Marksman Rifle that can prove extremely useful. Its overall performance is identical to that of the SKS, and both are used by players the most in their particular category.

With the SVD, players can deal severe damage and get easy kills in matches. However, acquring it isn’t easy as it only appears as part of airdrops and at resupply points.

Overall, this gun is an excellent choice for players who want a reliable and efficient Marksman Rifle that provides a competitive edge in battle.

3) Kar98K

Kar98K in the game (Image via Garena)

Damage: 90

Rate of Fire: 27

Range: 84

Reload Speed: 27

Magazine: 5

Accuracy: 90

Movement Speed: 80

Armor Penetration: 63

The Kar98k can also be an excellent option for those in search of good weapons for long-range fights in Free Fire. The firearm comes equipped with an 8x scope and can be used to snipe down enemies far away from the players.

It is well-balanced, and individuals who can appropriately utilize the Kar98K will not have much difficulty notching kills. It is recommended to aim for the head accurately to get the satisfaction of an instant headshot.

2) M82B

M82B in the game (Image via Garena)

Damage: 90

Rate of Fire: 27

Range: 85

Reload Speed: 41

Magazine: 8

Accuracy: 90

Movement Speed: 70

Armor Penetration: 54

The M82B, ranked second on this list, is another outstanding Sniper Rifle available in the popular battle royale title. Many even prefer this over the AWM in Free Fire due to its ability to penetrate Gloo Walls.

Also, the high reload speed, decent movement speed, and the increased magazine size of 8 help players perform better in combat. They may further equip the M82B with attachments like the Muzzle and the Silencer to enhance its overall performance.

1) AWM

AWM in the game (Image via Garena)

Damage: 90

Rate of Fire: 27

Range: 91

Reload Speed: 34

Magazine: 5

Accuracy: 90

Movement Speed: 65

Armor Penetration: 0

The AWM is arguably the finest weapon players can employ for long-range fights in Free Fire. The Sniper Rifle is pretty famous within the game’s community, with many even considering it the best in its category.

The primary reason behind the incredible performance of the AWM on the battlefield is its incredibly high range stat of 91. Also, the potent damage helps gamers take down enemies efficiently with a few accurate shots.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the nation must avoid playing the game on their devices. Nonetheless, they can continue to engage in the MAX version of the battle royale title since it was not named among the prohibited applications.

