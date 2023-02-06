New Free Fire MAX Ruins Top-Up event: Get free Juggle emote, Kunai, and more

The Ruins Top-Up event has returned in Free Fire MAX's Indian server. Players can receive two mythic cosmetics (Ruins Greatsword and Ruins Colossus Loot Box) and a rare Gloo Wall (Ruins Colossus) for free. To qualify for the rewards, they must purchase diamonds, with the thresholds set at 100, 300, and 500 diamonds.

Each threshold offers a free reward, and players have until February 12, 2023, to purchase diamonds and become eligible to receive all three items.

Learn about the ongoing Ruins Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX in the following section.

New Ruins Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX provides three rewards

These are the requirements of the latest Ruins Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

The new Ruins Top-Up event went live on February 6, 2023, and provides multiple freebies. The rewards and the specified requirements are as follows:

Ruins Greatsword – 100 diamonds

Ruins Colossus Loot Box – 300 diamonds

Gloo Wall – Ruins Colossus – 500 diamonds

Players can get all three rewards with just a purchase of 500 diamonds during the Ruins Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX. This is a great deal, as buying a Gloo Wall skin alone can cost 399-599 diamonds, while the loot box and melee weapon skin cost even more.

Steps to get rewards from the new Free Fire MAX Ruins Top-Up event

You can follow the instructions provided in the section given below to become eligible for rewards from the new Free Fire MAX Ruins Top-Up event:

Step 1: You will first have to purchase diamonds in the battle royale title.

You can access the top-up section to complete the purchase. The price of the premium in-game currency is as follows:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

₹240 – 310 diamonds

₹400 – 520 diamonds

₹800 – 1060 diamonds

₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

These are the diamond prices in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Since the highest requirement of the event is set at 500 diamonds, purchasing more than this will not give you any additional value.

A pack of 520 diamonds priced at ₹400 best suits the event requirements. You can even acquire a smaller package, but you won't receive all the items if you choose to do so.

If you wish to acquire more than 500 diamonds, splitting the purchase would undoubtedly be a better deal for the individual.

Step 3: Make the payment and complete the purchase. Subsequently, you will become eligible for the rewards.

Select the Ruins Top-Up section and claim rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Access the event area and select the Ruins Top-Up from the menu.

Step 5: Click on the Claim button beside the rewards.

After they acquire the rewards, players can equip the Gloo Wall and machete skin from the weapons section, while the loot box can be found in the vault section.

