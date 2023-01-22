Free Fire OB38 Bundles, vehicle skins, and more leaked

A new round of Free Fire leaks concerning the impending cosmetics in the OB38 version have surfaced. Among the items unveiled are several unique outfits, vehicle skins, and melee weapon skins that might soon make their way into the popular battle royale game.

These leaks have come from multiple popular data miners, including SmartClown, Top_Leaks_FF, and KnightClown. What provides gravitas to these leaks is the notoriety of the leakers, offering an in-depth overview of the upcoming items in the game.

Bundles, vehicle skins, and more items that might be added to the Free Fire OB38 version

In a recent YouTube video, SmartClown provided their followers with a list of items that might be added to Free Fire. If the leaks turn out to be accurate, the following outfits might be incorporated into the game:

Hunter Dante Bundle

Hunter Neyo Bundle

Santino’s Fine ‘n’ Fresh Bundle

Pixel Crocoslayer Bundle

Crocotamer Bundle

Starlight Gazer Bundle

Plated Wanderlust Bundle

Risen Wanderlust Bundle

e-Heartseeker Bundle

Retro Evergreen Bundle

Neo Evergreen Bundle

Bionic Vagabond Bundle

Corrupted Vein Bundle

Bionic Vagabond Bundle

Cutthroat Candy Bundle

Sweetie Villain Bundle

Blizzard Brawler Bundle

Hailstorm Honey Bundle

Defier’s Anthem Bundle

Project Qualia Bundle

Project Ether Bundle

Haute Minimalist Bundle

Silent Statement Bundle

Void Genotype Bundle

Lacuna Genotype Bundle

Maid Gone Mayhem Bundle

Bunny Ringleader Bundle

Primal Wrath Bundle

In a separate Instagram post, KnightClown briefed gamers about the new Sports Car skin in the game. The possible variants are as follows:

Sports Car - Crocoslayer

Sports Car – Achiever

Motorbike – Achiever

Tuk Tuk – Achiever

Aquachiever

Sports Car – Kitsune Kami

Motorbike – Techno Joy

Cavaliere R

Monster Truck – Project Q

Mochi Food Truck

Two leaked melee weapon skins (Luminus Bat and Kunai) have already been added to the game as part of the time-limited events. The remaining skins anticipated to make their way into the OB38 version are as follows:

Achiever Sickle

Pop-Pow Sickle

Katana – Sickly Sweet

Techno Chopper

Techno Sickle

Pan – Technojoy

While the data miners have provided a few glimpses of the items mentioned earlier, they have not provided any details on when and how they will be incorporated into Free Fire. However, it would be safe to assume that not all of these be delivered for free, and users may have to depend on diamonds to receive these.

It is important to emphasize that these are leaks and, thus, must be treated with a grain of salt. Garena may or may not add the items mentioned earlier on all game servers in the ongoing OB38 version.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players are advised not to download or play the battle royale title. They may play the MAX version, as it was not placed on the list of blocked applications.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes