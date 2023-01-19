Free Fire OB38 gun skins, backpack skins, and more leaked

A lot of players are obsessed with cosmetics in Free Fire. Most individuals desire to have all the different skins to enhance their visual appearance and to flaunt them to their friends.

Developers have periodically released such items to the game through different methods like events, the in-game store, and more. Following the OB38 update earlier this month, various cosmetics are anticipated to be added in the coming days.

Recently, famous leakers knightclown_ and top_leaks_ff have revealed a range of gun and backpack skins that the developers could add to the game's OB38 version.

Leaked gun and backpack skins of Free Fire OB38 version

Through an Instagram post, prominent leakers knightclown_ and top_leaks_ff revealed a range of gun skins that will be added to Free Fire in the OB38 version. Listed below are the different ones that were seen in the post:

Bizon – Blizzard Brawl

The Golden MAC10

AC80 – S33 Exclusive Homer

SCAR – Nightfire Kami

PARAFAL – Sickly Sweet

Groza – Heartseeker

XM8 – Blizzard Brawl

MP5 – Achiever

VSS – Heartseeker

In addition to these, the video also included a beautiful Scythe skin - Stomwrath Sickle. Some of these skins, such as VSS - Heartseeker and Groza - Heartseeker, may become part of events, particularly the Valentine's Day events that will be released next month.

It's worth mentioning that the two data miners have not specified how these will be made available to players, and some may be free while others may require diamonds. Individuals can anticipate their arrival in the coming weeks.

Aside from the gun skins, knightclown_ and top_leaks_ff also provided insight into a few backpack skins. Their list is as follows:

Serpent Backpack

Project Q Backpack

Pixel Croco Backpack

Achiever Backpack

Feathering

Ski Trip Carry-On

Omnireptile Backpack

Pop-Pow Backpack

Voidborne Backpack

Sandwich Backpack

Users must keep in mind that these are just leaks, and the developers have not confirmed the arrival of any of these items. Regardless, these two data miners have previously provided accurate information about upcoming events and cosmetics to the game's community, so their posts are usually credible.

Previous leaks of OB38 version

Previously, another data miner known by the name of VIP Clown leaked a range of emotes that the developers could add to Free Fire:

The Influencer

Techno Blast

Be my Valentine

Angry Walk

Make Some Noise

Croco Hooray

Cinder Summon

Shall We Dance

He also revealed three arrival animations that may end up being made available:

Let's Rock Baby!

Koi Descend

Achiever Steps

These leaks give the players an idea of what to expect in the OB38 update of the game.

Disclaimer: Those in India should avoid playing or downloading Free Fire on their devices since it is restricted in the country. Users may instead engage in the game's MAX version since it was not banned.

