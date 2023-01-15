Free Fire OB38 emotes, arrival animations, loot boxes, and more leaked

New cosmetics are often introduced in Free Fire and its MAX version. Developers release them in creative ways, often via events and Luck Royale. Players who love customizing their characters appreciate fresh items being added to the game often. It has become somewhat of a trend in the community to acquire the latest skins.
With the OB38 update arriving soon, loads of new cosmetics are set to make their way into the battle royale title. Popular data miner VIP Clown recently leaked a new arrival animation and a set of emotes that will likely be added in the coming weeks/months.
Emotes, arrival animations, and other cosmetics you can expect from Free Fire OB38
In a recent Instagram post, leaker VIP Clown shed light on some of the emotes that may be introduced in Free Fire sometime soon. They are:
- The Influencer
- Techno Blast
- Be my Valentine
- Angry Walk
- Make Some Noise
- Croco Hooray
- Cinder Summon
- Shall We Dance
The data miner has provided fans with accurate leaks of upcoming events and cosmetics in the past, so his posts are usually given credence.
VIP Clown also shared a few arrival animations, namely:
- Let's Rock Baby!
- Koi Descend
- Achiever Steps
Another data miner, who goes by the name KnightClown, has also shared insight into the upcoming Loot Box. These are the possible variations:
- Crocoslayer Loot Box
- Blizzard Loot Box
- Achiever Loot Box
- Techno Joy Loot Box
- Candy Bunny Loot Box
- Pop-Pow Loot Box
- Lucky Mayhem Loot Box
- Ruins Colossus Loot Box
- Gilded Large Tote
- Project Qualia Loot Box
- Night Bite Loot Box
They also revealed the following skyboard skins, which may be in the game soon:
- Carnival Skyboard
- Achiever Skyboard
- Project Qualia Skyboard
- Crocoslyaer Skyboard
- Pyronoc Skyboard
- Blizzard Snowboard
- Immortal Stoneplate
- Antique Tempo Skyboard
- Flying Pan
- Project Ether Skyboard
- Colossus Skyboard
The data miners have shared a glimpse of the upcoming items with us, but they are yet to reveal the exact details of the release. Neither the date nor the event to acquire the new cosmetics has been made public yet. However, it is safe to assume that only a handful of these will be free of cost, while the rest will necessitate transactions with diamonds, Free Fire's premium in-game currency.
It is important to take all leaks with a grain of salt, even when they are from reliable leakers, because the developers may change their mind about something anytime. Hopefully, we will see some of the mentioned items enter the battle royale title in the coming days.
Note: Free Fire is restricted in India, and gamers in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version, which is not on the list of banned applications.
