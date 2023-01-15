Free Fire OB38 emotes, arrival animations, loot boxes, and more leaked

New cosmetics are often introduced in Free Fire and its MAX version. Developers release them in creative ways, often via events and Luck Royale. Players who love customizing their characters appreciate fresh items being added to the game often. It has become somewhat of a trend in the community to acquire the latest skins.

With the OB38 update arriving soon, loads of new cosmetics are set to make their way into the battle royale title. Popular data miner VIP Clown recently leaked a new arrival animation and a set of emotes that will likely be added in the coming weeks/months.

Emotes, arrival animations, and other cosmetics you can expect from Free Fire OB38

In a recent Instagram post, leaker VIP Clown shed light on some of the emotes that may be introduced in Free Fire sometime soon. They are:

The Influencer

Techno Blast

Be my Valentine

Angry Walk

Make Some Noise

Croco Hooray

Cinder Summon

Shall We Dance

The data miner has provided fans with accurate leaks of upcoming events and cosmetics in the past, so his posts are usually given credence.

VIP Clown also shared a few arrival animations, namely:

Let's Rock Baby!

Koi Descend

Achiever Steps

Another data miner, who goes by the name KnightClown, has also shared insight into the upcoming Loot Box. These are the possible variations:

Crocoslayer Loot Box

Blizzard Loot Box

Achiever Loot Box

Techno Joy Loot Box

Candy Bunny Loot Box

Pop-Pow Loot Box

Lucky Mayhem Loot Box

Ruins Colossus Loot Box

Gilded Large Tote

Project Qualia Loot Box

Night Bite Loot Box

They also revealed the following skyboard skins, which may be in the game soon:

Carnival Skyboard

Achiever Skyboard

Project Qualia Skyboard

Crocoslyaer Skyboard

Pyronoc Skyboard

Blizzard Snowboard

Immortal Stoneplate

Antique Tempo Skyboard

Flying Pan

Project Ether Skyboard

Colossus Skyboard

The data miners have shared a glimpse of the upcoming items with us, but they are yet to reveal the exact details of the release. Neither the date nor the event to acquire the new cosmetics has been made public yet. However, it is safe to assume that only a handful of these will be free of cost, while the rest will necessitate transactions with diamonds, Free Fire's premium in-game currency.

It is important to take all leaks with a grain of salt, even when they are from reliable leakers, because the developers may change their mind about something anytime. Hopefully, we will see some of the mentioned items enter the battle royale title in the coming days.

Note: Free Fire is restricted in India, and gamers in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version, which is not on the list of banned applications.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes