How to get a free Goldrim Skyboard in Free Fire MAX

The celebrations associated with Light Fest have introduced a great deal of new content to the Indian server of Free Fire MAX. Fans are ecstatic about the various events as they have allowed them to obtain a variety of unique items at no cost.

The 'Free Skyboard' event is one of the most recent ones in the battle royale title. As the name suggests, it offers the players an opportunity to get their hands on a free Skyboard skin named Goldrim Skyboard.

Due to the fact that it is a login event, users can effortlessly claim the skin by logging into their accounts. Additional information regarding the event has been provided below.

Guide on obtaining free Goldrim Skyboard in Free Fire MAX today (22 July 2022)

The Goldrim Skyboard is an absolutely stunning skin for the Skyboard that all players can now acquire as a reward from the recent event. The skin sports a black and gold color scheme and has a regal appearance. Since it is only available today, gamers should not miss out on the opportunity to get the free item.

Players are not required to complete any additional tasks, and they can easily claim the skin for free without making any effort. The steps to claim the skin are provided below:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire MAX app on your mobile and head to the Light Fest section by clicking on the event icon.

Step 2: You will find various events on the screen. You must click on the 'Free Skyboard' event.

Click on the 'Claim' button to equip the skin (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can tap on the 'Claim' button beside the skin to receive it in the game.

How to equip Goldrim Skyboard in Free Fire MAX

After you have received the Goldrim Skyboard in Free Fire MAX, you can follow the steps below to equip it:

Step 1: On the lobby screen of the game, tap on the 'Vault' icon on the left.

Step 2: Once the Vault opens up, select the 'Collection' tab and choose the 'Skyboard' section.

You will now have to select the Goldrim Skyboard (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can choose the Goldrim Skyboard, and it will get equipped automatically.

Other events starting today (22 October 2022)

1) Gift Store 50% Off

This event will provide every user with a 50% discount on the Gift Store (Image via Garena)

As part of the 'Gift Store 50% Off' promotion, players will have the opportunity to gift in-game items available in the store at a discount of 50%. This is ideal for those who give their friends new skins, costumes, or other items.

However, this particular offer will come to an end tomorrow, so interested individuals must act quickly.

2) Headshot Kills (10x Free Magic Cube Tokens)

You must get three Headshot kills to get 10x Magic Cube Fragments (Image via Garena)

Garena added the 9th Magic Cube Fragment mission to Free Fire MAX today. Similar to previous missions, users can receive a total of 10x Magic Cube Fragments after completing the task of getting three headshots.

Since the mode has not been specified, players are free to play Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or any other mode of their choice to finish the task.

