5 best Free Fire character abilities for beginners in March 2023

In Free Fire, players typically gravitate towards active characters to vanquish their adversaries. Although such characters require manual activation and have cooldown periods, they are preferred over their passive counterparts.

Novice players frequently encounter difficulties when selecting a suitable character, as some of their unique abilities may not be ideal initially. However, they can peruse the following list for guidance.

Note: Free Fire's assortment of characters and pets depends on the player's preferences. The characters and pets outlined below are merely the author's subjective evaluations.

Top beginner-friendly active character skills in Free Fire

1) Graffiti’s Blessings

This particular character possesses an ability that diminishes explosive damage by 15% at the base level and 25% at the peak level. Additionally, the bullet damage is reduced by 5% at every ability level.

The skill remains active for five seconds at a minimum level, gradually increasing to 10 seconds at the maximum level. However, the character's ability is subject to a fixed cooldown period of 45 seconds before it can be used again.

2) Thrill of Battle

A124 is an advantageous character in Free Fire MAX, owing to her exceptional capacity to convert EP to HP during gameplay. This attribute can be further enhanced by coupling it with Agent Hop, a pet that provides EP with each contraction of the play zone.

At the initial stage, A124's skill can transform 20 EP to HP, whereas at the ultimate level, it can convert 60 EP to HP. The duration of this unique feature remains consistent for four seconds, while the cooldown period persists for 10 seconds across all levels.

3) Tracing Footsteps

Clu's distinctive feature, which involves identifying adversaries who are not crouched or prone, could potentially transform the game. At the initial stage, the ability spans a circumference of 50 meters, but its range escalates to 75 meters upon attaining the sixth level.

The duration of this unique attribute also expands, progressing from five seconds to 7.5 seconds, in tandem with the character's advancement.

Moreover, as the Clu advances through the levels, the cooldown time gradually decreases from 75 seconds to 60 seconds, rendering the ability more accessible.

4) Drop the Beat

Leveraging the influence of music, Alok ventured beyond the confines of Brazil to traverse the globe. His name, "Alok," signifies "light." He has formalized the agreement, and a private performance has been arranged for exclusive invitees on the island of Free Fire.

Alok is among the most favored personas in Free Fire MAX, owing to his versatility which makes him suitable for novices. His exceptional trait exhibits a fixed cooling period of 45 seconds and endures for a maximum of ten seconds, providing an extended window of opportunity for deployment.

This distinct capability generates an aura spanning five meters, inducing a 10% acceleration in motion and sprinting pace, which can scale up to a maximum of 15%. Additionally, the aura facilitates the restoration of five health points per second, thus offering supplementary sustenance during combat.

5) Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri is the latest dynamic persona in Free Fire MAX, optimally suited for Clash Squad matches. His inclusion benefits novice players, who can rely on his restorative capabilities, allowing them to regain three health points per second within a healing perimeter of 3.5 meters.

The ability's active duration spans a range of 10 to 15 seconds, providing a considerable period of recuperation. Furthermore, as the character progresses, the cooldown period gradually diminishes from 85 seconds to 60 seconds, highlighting his progressive potency.

Note: Per government-mandated regulations, players from India are advised to refrain from participating in Free Fire.

