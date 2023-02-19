5 best Free Fire tips to use snipers like a pro in February 2023

Free Fire, developed by Garena, is a renowned Battle Royale game, and its regular competitions have garnered a significant following.

Achieving proficiency in using snipers in Free Fire demands a substantial investment in skill and patience. These precision-oriented weapons necessitate an exacting approach to wield them effectively. Once mastered, players can readily dispatch opponents with a single well-aimed shot.

While veteran players in Free Fire have become well-versed in sniper usage, beginners may encounter difficulties handling them. Regrettably, there are no shortcuts to achieving mastery with these weapons. Nevertheless, players can avail themselves of a few helpful tips to improve their utilization of snipers during combat.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Rotation and 4 other tips to become a sniper pro in Free Fire

Using snipers in Free Fire can prove advantageous in dispatching opponents from afar. In the hands of skilled players, every shot fired can effectively hit its mark, ultimately leading to the elimination of the target.

1) Acquire the ability to scope and shoot with precision swiftly

Quick-scoping in the Free Fire is a tactic that professionals employ in combat, which is relatively easy to learn. Rather than lingering while scoped in after firing, players can rapidly scope in, fire a shot, and then quickly scope out again.

Although this technique may initially appear counter-intuitive, it permits players to scan their surroundings for potential threats. Additionally, quick-scoping can reduce crosshair bloom, facilitating more accurate shots.

2) Avoid hastening the shot

It is essential to remember that the shot should be avoided when sniping and rushing. Players must take their time and precisely aim at the target to ensure maximum damage. The primary objective of using a sniper rifle is to aim for a powerful, one-shot elimination.

However, many players in Free Fire neglected this fundamental rule and hastily took the shot, missing the target and revealing their position to the enemy.

3) Peek-shooting can be advantageous when players are trapped

During extended battles, it's common for both players to take cover behind obstacles or Gloo Walls. In such situations, rushing out into the open is not advisable as it can lead to being eliminated.

Players can use peek-shooting to their advantage to break the stalemate and avoid elimination. Players can gain the upper hand by peeking around corners and using the sniper's long-range capabilities to land accurate headshots. Even if the opponent isn't eliminated, they are likely to avoid counter-attacking due to low HP, allowing the player to rotate from the area or press the attack.

4) Rotate more often

A significant lapse that players in Free Fire commit while utilizing snipers is their failure to effectuate rotation after an extensive shooting spree from a specific position. Such an action is likely to expose their position, prompting the adversaries to follow their trajectory to acquire a free elimination.

To avoid such fatal consequences, Free Fire players should conscientiously adopt the practice of periodic rotation after taking a few shots with their sniper rifles. This measure will prevent them from immobilizing by enemy gunfire or dislodging from their location by grenades. Furthermore, players relying heavily on snipers should equip themselves with decoys and smoke grenades to enhance their tactical maneuverability.

5) Use a silencer or the character Rafael

In the realm of Garena FF, snipers are considered among the noisiest weapons available. Upon firing, the resounding noise is unmistakable and can easily alert opponents within earshot, potentially giving them the upper hand in combat. As such, players are advised to use a silencer attachment on their sniper rifles. By doing so, gunfire can be suppressed, affording users a measure of stealth and anonymity on the in-game minimap.

Alternatively, players of the game may also consider leveraging Rafael's unique ability, which imbues their weapons with a silencing effect. This can be an effective strategy for those who wish to remain undetected and take enemies by surprise. By exercising caution and using these tactics, players can improve their chances of emerging victorious in combat scenarios.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should refrain from playing Free Fire.

