Free Fire redeem codes today (February 17, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and pets

There is a constant demand for exclusive and premium cosmetic items among individuals in the Free Fire community. Many players even spend real money to acquire rare skins, costumes, and more.

However, a considerable number of players cannot afford to shell out money in the game. Keeping this in mind, the developers created redeem codes, which offer a range of free items upon redemption. Each redeem code comprises 12 or 16 characters, including numbers and letters. To use one, players have to navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site.

Free Fire redeem codes (February 17, 2023)

Here are the codes you can use to earn characters and pets in Free Fire:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

Note: These Free Fire redeem codes possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, which is why they may not function for all users.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

You can use redeem codes to get rewards in a matter of minutes. All you have to do is visit the Rewards Redemption Site, log in, and enter a code. Here are the steps you can follow to do so:

Step 1: Head to the Rewards Redemption Site via a web browser of your choice.

Head to the Rewards Redemption Site and then employ the required login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use a platform linked to your in-game ID to sign in. Here are the different platforms available on the website:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Guest accounts do not work on the Rewards Redemption Site, so if you have one, you will have to link it to one of the platforms.

Step 3: Input a redeem code into the text field on the screen. Make sure you make no typos.

Paste the code into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button. A dialog box highlighting the redemption status will soon appear on the screen.

Step 5: Upon successful redemption, go to the mail section of the game to claim your rewards. They will be made available to you within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, if the redemption fails due to expiry or server restrictions, you will have to wait for the developers to release new redeem codes.

Disclaimer: With Free Fire being prohibited in India, players in the nation are advised not to play or download the game. However, they can play the MAX version of the title since it is not on the list of prohibited applications.

