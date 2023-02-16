Free Fire redeem codes today (February 16, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and room cards

Redeem codes have proven themselves to be one of the best sources of free rewards in Garena Free Fire. The majority of players rely on them as well as in-game events to get exclusive items without spending any diamonds.

As the years have passed, Garena has offered tons of unique redeem codes available for different FF servers. Each of them provides a distinct reward, including items like gun skins, room cards, costumes, and emotes.

It is vital to note that redeem codes come with server restrictions and a limited validity period. Gamers can only use the ones that are active and made available on their servers. That said, here are the codes gamers can redeem on February 16.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gun skins and room cards (February 16, 2023)

Provided below are the different redeem codes that you can employ to earn free gun skins and room cards in the game:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW2D1U3XA3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

MCPW3D28VZD6

UVX9PYZV54AC

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

V427K98RUCHZ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: Free Fire redeem codes possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. Hence, they may or may not function for all users.

Usage of Free Fire redeem codes

The Rewards Redemption Site is a website created by Garena to enable players to employ redeem codes. Using it is pretty simple, and you may follow the steps offered below to complete the process:

Step 1: Go to the official Rewards Redemption Site for Garena Free Fire using this link: https://reward.ff.garena.com/.

Step 2: Log in to your in-game account using one of the available login options, including Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Employ the required login option to proceed (Image via Garena)

Guest accounts are not eligible to use redeem codes. If you have such a profile, you must connect it to one of the aforementioned platforms from the in-game settings.

Step 3: Enter the redeem code accurately in the text box on the screen, taking care not to make typos or mistakes that may prevent it from working.

Insert the code and then tap on the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click on the Confirm button to complete the redemption process once you have entered the code correctly. If the code is valid and has not expired, the rewards associated with it will be added to your account.

Please note that if you receive an error message due to server restrictions or the expiration of a code, it will not work. If that happens, you will have to wait for the release of new ones.

