Free Fire redeem codes today (February 15, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free bundles and skins

Exclusive and premium items in Free Fire have become more accessible thanks to redeem codes. Players have become increasingly interested in redeem codes, which are frequently released for different servers by the game's developers.

Upon using redeem codes, players are gifted with various items like skins, costumes, emotes, and characters that would otherwise require in-game currency to be obtained. It is important to remember that each redeem code comes with an expiration date and server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes (February 15, 2023)

Use the following redeem codes to get free bundles and skins in Garena Free Fire:

Bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

B6IYCTNH4PV3

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

ZRJAPH294KV5

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF11WFNPP956

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF10GCGXRNHY

SARG886AV5GR

Note: Due to unknown expiry dates and server restrictions of the redeem codes listed here, they may not function for all users.

Making use of redeem codes

The process of using Free Fire redeem codes to get rewards is easy and can be done in just a few steps. Here's a detailed breakdown of the procedure:

Step 1: Open any web browser and access the Rewards Redemption Site. The website is a portal made available by Garena for the usage of redeem codes.

Proceed to sign in by using any one of the six available login choices (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you're on the website, you'll need to sign in using the platform linked to your Free Fire account. The available options are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, and Huawei ID.

If you have a guest account, you'll need to link it to one of the platforms via the game's settings. Upon doing so, you will be able to use redeem codes on the portal.

Insert the required code inside the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After signing in, you will see a text field where you can paste or manually enter a redeem code. Carefully input or paste a redeem code into this space.

Step 4: Tap the "Confirm" button. A dialog box will appear on the screen showing the status of your redemption.

Your rewards will be sent to your in-game mail section within 24 hours if everything goes well. Be sure to check your mail in-game to claim the items.

However, a failed redemption, either due to expiration or server restrictions, would mean that the redeem code will not work for you.

Disclaimer: Free Fire was banned in India, and players in the nation must not play the game on their devices. They may continue to enjoy the MAX version, which the government didn't include in the list of prohibited applications.

