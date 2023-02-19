God Danger YT's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshot percentage, and more

God Danger YT is a fast-growing Indian gaming content creator who uploads content related to Garena Free Fire. He primarily uploads YouTube Shorts based on the battle royale title, and his channel has witnessed remarkable growth over the past few months.

God Danger YT boasts a decent subscriber count of 469 thousand on his YouTube handle. Alongside this, the total view count of the content creator has surpassed the mark of 28 million.

Details about God Danger YT's Free Fire MAX ID and more are provided in the section below.

God Danger YT's Free Fire MAX ID, guild, rank, and stats

God Danger YT's Free Fire MAX ID is 3574182657, and his ID level in the battle royale title is 52. The player is the leader of the "Danger_Army" guild in the game, whose ID number is 3026182298.

He ranks Gold II and Silver II in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. The stats ensured by him are as follows:

BR Career

God Danger YT's BR Career stats in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

God Danger YT has played 607 solo games and has come out on top on six occasions, giving way to a win percentage of 0.98%. He has notched up 792 kills and 229 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.32 and a headshot rate of 28.91%.

Within the duo matches, he has made 668 appearances and outclassed his enemies in 15, converting to a win rate of 2.24%. With 679 frags and 187 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 1.04 and a headshot percentage of 27.54%.

Coming to the squad mode, the YouTuber has made 721 participations, and his team has secured 53 victories, resulting in a win ratio of 7.35%. He has accumulated 1026 kills with 268 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.54 and a headshot rate of 26.12%.

BR Ranked

God Danger YT's BR Ranked stats in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Looking at the current ranked season, God Danger YT has played four solo games and has failed to win any of them. He has seven kills and two headshots at a K/D ratio of 1.75 and a headshot percentage of 28.57%.

The content creator has also played 14 duo matches but has no victories. He has registered 11 kills and one headshot, maintaining a K/D ratio of 0.79 and a headshot rate of 9.09%.

Finally, God Danger YT has played four squad games. However, he has no wins, much like the solo and duo modes. Regardless, his name has three kills and zero headshots for a K/D ratio of 0.75 and a headshot percentage of 0.00%.

Note: God Danger YT's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded while writing this article. They are supposed to change as he appears in more matches within the battle royale title.

God Danger YT's monthly income

Details about God Danger YT's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

God Danger YT's monthly and yearly incomes from YouTube lie between $2.4K - $38.8K and $29.1K - $465.8K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

YouTube channel of God Danger YT (Image via YouTube)

God Danger YT has been actively posting videos related to Free Fire, and his channel has recently gained incredible traction. In November 2022, he had over 200 thousand subscribers, doubling his count.

At the time of writing, there are 592 uploads on God Danger YT's YouTube channel. Out of that, the most-watched one is a YouTube Short with 2.3 million views.

According to the Social Blade, he has acquired 72 thousand subscribers and 9.705 million views in the last 30 days.

