Free Fire Bunny event item leaked

Ever since the Free Fire OB38 update was released in January this year, there has been a continual stream of leaks informing players of the latest developments beforehand.

Recently, a fresh batch of leaks pertaining to Bunny-themed items have come to light, which suggests that Garena may soon introduce a new themed event. Sourced from KnightClown and PureLeaks_OFC, two popular data miners who have, time and again, provided insight into upcoming events before their release, the leaks do have some credibility.

Among the leaked items are a themed gun skin, a loot box, Gloo Wall skin, and two exciting bundles. The following section takes you through the details of the new Free Fire leaks.

Free Fire Bunny event item leaks: Bundles and more cosmetics

In a recent Instagram post, KnightClown and PureLeaks_OFC shared a video offering a glimpse of the upcoming themed items. The items displayed are as follows:

MP5 – Candy Bunny

Candy Bunny Loot Box

Gloo Wall – Candy Bunny

Bunny Warrior Bundle (Mask, Top, Bottom, and Shoes)

Bunny Ringleader Bundle (Top, Bottom, Shoes, and Mask)

However, the data miners have shared no further insights on their in-game availability, the method of release, or even the regions where they will be accessible.

Given the rarity of the said items, it may be safe to assume that they will not be available free of cost. Players will likely have to spend hundreds upon hundreds of diamonds to add these cosmetics to their account.

That said, it is important to highlight here that this information is sourced only from leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt, since Garena will make the final call on which servers can host the themed event.

Recent top-up event leaks in Free Fire

The ongoing Valentine’s top-up event in Free Fire will close on February 19, 2023, and a new top-up event will become live in the battle royale title on February 20, 2023. Leaks suggest that gamers will have the opportunity to collect the Voidborne Sickle and the Voidborne Backpack free of cost in the upcoming days.

While the Monson Orakii top-up is active, users can purchase 100 diamonds to get the mythic sickle and access the backpack for free upon buying 300 diamonds. The event is expected to be available until February 26, 2023, thus providing players with ample time to reap the benefits.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing Free Fire.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes