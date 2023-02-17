How to get free Trendy Trophy and Diamond Royale Voucher in Free Fire MAX

Garena's Free Fire MAX introduced some brand new events and game modes this month. One of these is the Mission: Makeover event that kicked off on February 10, 2023 and is scheduled to end on February 23, 2023. This event features new game modes, rewards, and challenges that can be explored.

Shotgun Blitz is a new game mode that was launched as part of the event, where 15 players compete in a mini-battle royale. The first player to hit the target of 30 eliminations or achieve the highest number of eliminations within the time limit, wins the match. As its name suggests, shotguns are the only weapon type allowed in this mode, and the event grants two distinctive rewards.

Play the Shotgun Blitz mode to earn new rewards (Image via Garena)

The Shotgun Blitz mode will be active in Free Fire MAX from February 17, 2023, until February 23, 2023. Players looking to rack up enough points and earn free rewards under this mode have a week's time to jump into the game and try it out. Additional details about the Mission: Makeover event series are given in the calendar attached below:

Mission: Makeover Calendar (Image via Garena)

Try Free Fire MAX's new Shotgun Mode to earn two new rewards

Free Fire players entering the Shotgun Blitz mode can obtain two new rewards and they are fairly easy to get as they only require playing the new game mode multiple times. Besides that, there's no specific criteria or achievement that has to be fulfilled for it. The two rewards are:

Trendy Trophy - Earned after playing Shotgun Blitz match one time

- Earned after playing Shotgun Blitz match time Diamond Royale Voucher - Earned after playing three Shotgun Blitz matches. It's used in Luck Royale and is valid only until March 31, 2023.

Earn the following rewards by playing Shotgun Blitz (Image via Garena)

In short, players must complete three Shotgun Blitz matches to win both rewards, regardless of whether they win or lose these matches. This is one of the best ways to get a Diamond Royale Voucher for free as it can be redeemed for prizes in the Luck Royale section.

Additionally, players can explore other missions under the Mission: Makeover event series, which includes Dress to Impress, a theme-based event that rewards players with gun skins, a hoodie, and a pet. A brand new playtime event gives players the chance to win a Free Gilded Mask, which can be earned by competing in the event for a specified amount of time.

The new Battle Royale Challenge will remain open until February 21, 2023, where players can win a loot crate and free lobby music - "Style It Up." Similarly, the new Clash Squad Challenge offers the chance to win a free Antique Tempo Skyboard after the completion of ten CS matches. However, this challenge will come to an end tomorrow, February 18, 2023, which is why interested players must try it now.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is unavailable on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store due to government-imposed restrictions. Players aren't authorized to download the game from third-party websites. However, Free Fire MAX is available on the app stores and can be played.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes