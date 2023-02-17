Free Fire MAX Gilded Mask event: Event dates, rewards, and more

As part of the ongoing Mission: Makeover series in Free Fire MAX, Garena has come up with a playtime event featuring the Gilded Mask, Weapon Loot Crate, and Universal Fragments as the three incentives. The event is designed to reward players for engaging in the battle royale title for a specified timeframe this weekend.

Starting on February 17, 2023, the playtime event will be available on the Indian server until February 19, 2023. It is not the only event scheduled for the weekend, as the developers have also introduced Play BR: Style It Up, which allows players to get free music.

New playtime event featuring Gilded Mask starts in Free Fire MAX

The requirements of the event are 60, 120, and 150 minutes (Image via Garena)

The playtime event comprising Gilded Mask as a reward has three playtime requirements. The requirements and their accompanying rewards are as follows:

Play 60 minutes to obtain a free 50x Universal Fragments

Play 120 minutes to obtain free 2x Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crates

Play 150 minutes to obtain a free Gilded Mask

It is important to note that the playtime will only be counted while players are within the match and not in the lobby. Additionally, the three requirements are successive. Consequently, one will only have to play for 150 minutes to become eligible for all three items, which is not a difficult task.

How to claim the rewards from the newly added event in Free Fire MAX

Here's how you can claim the rewards of the latest playtime event in the game:

Step 1: Complete the required playtime event requirements in the preferred game mode.

Step 2: Once you have met the targets, access the event section and head to the Mission: Makeover tab. You can also keep track of the progress by visiting the event interface.

Click Free Gilded Mask event section (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Free Gilded Mask section from the available in-game events.

Step 4: Click the claim button beside the eligible rewards to acquire them. The gun crates can be opened through the vault, and you can equip the mask from the same section.

Many Free Fire MAX players are drawn to the playtime event as it takes little effort to get the rewards, requiring no arduous tasks or missions. It is relatively accessible, and even a novice can fulfill the requirements in the stipulated timeframe. Hence, all players are advised to seize this opportunity to get freebies.

Other Mission Makeover events available in the game

The event calendar for Mission: Makeover event (Image via Garena)

The BR Challenge event is also available in Free Fire MAX and features music as a reward. On the other hand, Damage Mission is slated to start on February 21, 2023, featuring a loot box.

Similarly, the web event is still available and will remain open until February 23, 2023. You will have the opportunity to get a Hoodie as well as a pet skin for free throughout the event duration.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

