Free Fire rewards for February 11, 2023: Get free pet skin, hoodie, Weapon Royale Voucher, and more (MAX version)

Free Fire and its MAX variant are famous not only for their engaging gameplay, but also for the regular addition of events and rewards, two factors that have significantly contributed to keeping the fans hooked. As of today, i.e., February 11, 2023, plenty of prizes are up for grabs in the game.

The new series of rewards is a part of the recently-launched Mission Makeover event campaign. Some prizes are easily procurable, while others require ample grinding in the game. Nonetheless, most of the collectibles from the event are free.

In the following section, readers can learn more about the several free prizes that are available in the game as of February 11, 2023.

Free Fire MAX: List of free rewards to claim today via the Mission Makeover event series (February 11)

The Mission Makeover series has brought plenty of free rewards since its launch on February 10, 2023. Fans can spot and claim the following prizes in the game through two ongoing events, Dress to Impress and Be the Akimbo King, at the moment:

Dress to Impress

Dress to Impress event (Image via Garena)

The Dress to Impress web event is one of the major highlights of the Mission Makeover that allows players to collect Auric Tokens by completing dress-up missions. In the featured tasks, one can design their in-game looks and participate in the "Pick your favorite" segment of the web event to earn hearts and get more tokens.

Apart from the dress-up missions, one can earn more Auric Tokens through daily tasks that are reset at 4:00 am (IST). Here are the ones players can go through in Garena Free Fire MAX:

Play two games - One Auric Token

One Auric Token Kill five enemies - Two Auric Tokens

Two Auric Tokens Use Active Skill five times - Two Auric Tokens

Two Auric Tokens Play 80 minutes - Two Auric Tokens

Exchange Store in Dress to Impress event (Image via Garena)

Once gamers have claimed enough Auric Tokens in Free Fire MAX, they can find the following redeemable rewards in the Dress to Impress event's Exchange Store:

Nightlife Hoodie - Redeemable with 100 Auric Tokens (redemption limit: 1)

Redeemable with 100 Auric Tokens (redemption limit: 1) Trendy Rockie - Redeemable with 50 Auric Tokens (redemption limit: 1)

Redeemable with 50 Auric Tokens (redemption limit: 1) The Executioner Weapon Loot Crate - Redeemable with 20 Auric Tokens (redemption limit: 2)

Redeemable with 20 Auric Tokens (redemption limit: 2) Ice Blue Weapon Loot Crate - Redeemable with 20 Auric Tokens (redemption limit: 2)

Redeemable with 20 Auric Tokens (redemption limit: 2) Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: March 31, 2023) - Redeemable with 20 Auric Tokens (redemption limit: 2)

Redeemable with 20 Auric Tokens (redemption limit: 2) Random Loadout Loot Crate - Redeemable with 10 Auric Tokens (redemption limit: 3)

Redeemable with 10 Auric Tokens (redemption limit: 3) Trendy Trophy - Redeemable with 10 Auric Tokens (redemption limit: 3)

The Dress to Impress event is available in Free Fire MAX till February 23, 2023.

Be the Akimbo King

Get free Trendy Trophy and Weapon Royale Voucher from the 'Be the Akimbo King' event (Image via Garena)

Akimbo King is a time-limited mode, available till February 16, which has also brought a temporary themed event in the game. "Be the Akimbo King" event features two of the following tasks and rewards:

Play one Akimbo King match - One Trendy Trophy

Play three Akimbo King matches - One Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: March 31, 2023)

Thus, one must complete at least three matches in the new mode to claim both items in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Note: Players should avoid playing Free Fire as it has been banned by the Indian government. They can choose to play its MAX variant, which was not banned and can still be legally played.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

