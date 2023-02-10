How to get free Trendy Trophy and Weapon Royale Voucher in Free Fire MAX

The new time-limited event series Mission Makeover is now available in Garena Free Fire MAX. Players can check out the Event Calendar to get more information about the upcoming content. This in-game campaign is expected to end on February 23, 2023.

Two Mission Makeover events are currently active in Garena Free Fire MAX -- Dress to Impress and Be the Akimbo King. The latter is relatively simple as fans can claim a free Trendy Trophy and Weapon Royale Voucher in the game by completing two easy tasks in the brand new "Akimbo King" mode.

Here's everything you need to know about the event "Be the Akimbo King" in Free Fire MAX.

Be the Akimbo King event: Claim a free Trendy Trophy and Weapon Royale Voucher in Free Fire MAX (February 2023)

Akimbo King is a new temporary game mode in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The new event is associated with the game mode Akimbo King, which will be available for a temporary duration. Players can wield weapons in akimbo style (dual wield) and fight in a "free for all" contest. They will have to compete individually against other opponents instead of playing in squads.

'Be the Akimbo King is active in the game right now (Image via Garena)

For those unaware, the "Be the Akimbo King" event has two tasks that players can complete for free rewards.

Play one Akimbo King match - One Trendy Trophy

Play three Akimbo King matches - One Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: March 31, 2023)

Thus, players will have to complete at least three games in Akimbo King mode before February 16, 2023. For further clarity, here is a step-by-step guide on how you can get a free Trendy Trophy and Weapon Royale Voucher through the "Be the Akimbo King" event.

Step 1: Launch the latest version of Garena Free Fire MAX on your device.

Step 2: Log into the game using your desired option.

Note: You can also go for a guest login account, but it is not the best alternative to save progress online. Guest accounts often lose their in-game data after uninstallation or updates. Therefore, binding your account with a specific platform makes more sense before heading to the event section.

Step 3: After opening the game, tap the calendar icon to access in-game events. Select the "New Mode: Akimbo King" tab under Mission Makeover.

You will have to download the required maps to play Akimbo King mode in the game (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the "Go" button and complete at least three matches before returning to the event section.

Step 5: In the event section, claim the rewards from the "Be the Akimbo King" tab.

In the Akimbo King mode, players can earn points by killing their opponents, and the person with the highest number of eliminations (or points) is the winner. This temporary mode is available in Free Fire MAX till February 16, 2023, alongside the "Be the Akimbo King" event of the Mission Makeover series.

