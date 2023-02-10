Free Fire Mission Makeover Event Calendar revealed (MAX version)

Garena Free Fire and its MAX version usually welcome a new event (or event series) now and then to keep the players engaged with various exclusive rewards. The Bermuda Dreams event campaign recently ended, and a new series, 'Mission Makeover,' has now commenced in Free Fire MAX.
Having started on February 10 with multiple events, Mission Makeover will stay for almost two weeks before culminating on the 23rd. During its tenure, players can claim unique rewards through daily missions and the exchange store. At the same time, the game will welcome new modes and other content.
Mission Makeover calendar: Everything known so far about the latest Free Fire MAX event series (February 2023)
On February 10, developers unveiled the Mission Makeover event series, besides its calendar, which displays the following content in the game:
Dress to Impress (February 10 to 23)
- Daily missions and Exchange Store - February 10 to 23
- Aftermatch Drop (BR, CS, and Lone Wolf) - February 10 to 23
New Modes (February 10 to 23)
- Akimbo King - February 10 to 16
- Shotgun Blitz - February 17 to 23
Missions (February 10 to 23)
- CS challenge - February 14 to 18
- BR challenge - February 17 to 21
- Play missions - February 17 to 19
- Damage missions - February 21 to 23
Dress to Impress is the first event that has commenced as a part of Mission Makeover. Here are more details about the latest event in Garena Free Fire MAX:
Dress to Impress
Players must complete the five "dress-up" missions in the current event to get the Auric Tokens. One can use these tokens in the Exchange Store to attain rewards like Nightlife Hoodie and Trendy Rockie.
Apart from the dress-up missions in the event, one can also focus on completing the daily tasks that reset every day at 4:00 am (IST). The following tasks will earn players free Auric Tokens in the game:
- Play two games - One Auric Token
- Kill five enemies - Two Auric Tokens
- Use Active Skill five times - Two Auric Tokens
- Play 80 minutes - Two Auric Tokens
Besides the 'Dress to Impress' event, a new mode and its themed event have also been introduced by Garena as a part of Mission Makeover in Free Fire MAX.
Akimbo King
Akimbo King is a time-limited game mode available until February 16. Players will get Akimbo activated by default in a 'Free For All' situation, where they will have to kill enemies to earn points.
For those unaware, Akimbo is a fighting style in which a character dons weapons in both hands.
Be the Akimbo King
As the new mode is now available in Garena Free Fire MAX, players can complete two following missions to get free rewards before February 16:
- One Trendy Trophy - Play one Akimbo King match
- One Weapon Royale Voucher - Play three Akimbo King matches
Where to get Auric Tokens?
Auric Tokens are the highlight of the Mission Makeover, and players will be able to attain them by:
- Completing daily missions
- Dressing up based on the theme
- Liking other player's outfits
- Via the Aftermatch drops in BR, CS, and Lone Wolf
Once players have procured enough tokens, they can head to the Exchange Store and redeem their desired item.
