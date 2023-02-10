Free Fire Mission Makeover Event Calendar revealed (MAX version)

Garena Free Fire and its MAX version usually welcome a new event (or event series) now and then to keep the players engaged with various exclusive rewards. The Bermuda Dreams event campaign recently ended, and a new series, 'Mission Makeover,' has now commenced in Free Fire MAX.

Having started on February 10 with multiple events, Mission Makeover will stay for almost two weeks before culminating on the 23rd. During its tenure, players can claim unique rewards through daily missions and the exchange store. At the same time, the game will welcome new modes and other content.

Mission Makeover calendar: Everything known so far about the latest Free Fire MAX event series (February 2023)

The calender for Mission Makeover was also unveiled alongside new events in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

On February 10, developers unveiled the Mission Makeover event series, besides its calendar, which displays the following content in the game:

Dress to Impress (February 10 to 23)

Daily missions and Exchange Store - February 10 to 23

February 10 to 23 Aftermatch Drop (BR, CS, and Lone Wolf) - February 10 to 23

New Modes (February 10 to 23)

Akimbo King - February 10 to 16

February 10 to 16 Shotgun Blitz - February 17 to 23

Missions (February 10 to 23)

CS challenge - February 14 to 18

February 14 to 18 BR challenge - February 17 to 21

February 17 to 21 Play missions - February 17 to 19

February 17 to 19 Damage missions - February 21 to 23

Dress to Impress is the first event that has commenced as a part of Mission Makeover. Here are more details about the latest event in Garena Free Fire MAX:

Dress to Impress

Dress to Impress event is live in the game right now (Image via Garena)

Players must complete the five "dress-up" missions in the current event to get the Auric Tokens. One can use these tokens in the Exchange Store to attain rewards like Nightlife Hoodie and Trendy Rockie.

Enter Daily tasks to earn Auric Tokens (Image via Garena)

Apart from the dress-up missions in the event, one can also focus on completing the daily tasks that reset every day at 4:00 am (IST). The following tasks will earn players free Auric Tokens in the game:

Play two games - One Auric Token

One Auric Token Kill five enemies - Two Auric Tokens

Two Auric Tokens Use Active Skill five times - Two Auric Tokens

Two Auric Tokens Play 80 minutes - Two Auric Tokens

Besides the 'Dress to Impress' event, a new mode and its themed event have also been introduced by Garena as a part of Mission Makeover in Free Fire MAX.

Akimbo King

New mode: Akimbo King (Image via Garena)

Akimbo King is a time-limited game mode available until February 16. Players will get Akimbo activated by default in a 'Free For All' situation, where they will have to kill enemies to earn points.

For those unaware, Akimbo is a fighting style in which a character dons weapons in both hands.

Be the Akimbo King

Akimbo King-themed tasks (Image via Garena)

As the new mode is now available in Garena Free Fire MAX, players can complete two following missions to get free rewards before February 16:

One Trendy Trophy - Play one Akimbo King match

Play one Akimbo King match One Weapon Royale Voucher - Play three Akimbo King matches

Where to get Auric Tokens?

Procuring Auric Tokens through different means (Image via Garena)

Auric Tokens are the highlight of the Mission Makeover, and players will be able to attain them by:

Completing daily missions

Dressing up based on the theme

Liking other player's outfits

Via the Aftermatch drops in BR, CS, and Lone Wolf

Once players have procured enough tokens, they can head to the Exchange Store and redeem their desired item.

