Free Fire beginner's guide (2023): How to get more in-game kills?

Free Fire has been ideal for low-end smartphone users who are fans of shooter games. The availability of several in-game features, including a long lineup of characters, multiple pets, plenty of weapon classes, and various loadout accessories, make FF/FF MAX gameplay quite engaging.

Despite getting used to Free Fire's gameplay patterns, some beginners still find it hard to score more kills. Many factors impact the number of kills that players get during a match. The reasonably low number of kills is usually related to one's strategy, mastery over weapons, and HUD layout.

Let's look at how to get more kills in Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant.

Best tips for new players to score more kills in Garena Free Fire and MAX version (2023)

Players must note that there is no guarantee of getting more kills. However, their performance could be substantially improved, which will eventually be reflected in their statistics. Here are some tips that one can incorporate in their gameplay in chronological order during Garena Free Fire/Free Fire MAX matches:

1) Be more aggressive

Players are usually unable to score more kills due to their defensive gameplay. Thus, players can try adopting a more aggressive approach to get better results with their kill count.

Although some setbacks of being more aggressive could result in early exits during a match, players will eventually get accustomed to their new playstyle. Moreover, one can put their opponents under pressure with an attacking game plan, which includes the increased use of close-range weapons and grenades.

2) Target hot drops and land quickly

After players have adopted an aggressive strategy, they can target hot drops and try to land as quickly as possible. Landing in a specific location a few seconds early could allow one to pick up a weapon and eliminate unarmed enemies.

Additionally, landing a few seconds earlier will help players claim high-quality loot. Once players have killed a few weaponless opponents, they can camp at a particular spot with battle advantage and take other enemies by surprise.

3) Move along edges of safe zone

Landing and surviving at a hot drop can fetch beginners multiple kills, enough to elevate their K/D ratio. However, after the initial stages of the match, one should head to another location on the map and try to move along the edges of the safe zone.

As the safe zone shrinks, one might encounter multiple players trying to escape the blue-zone damage. As a result, players can quickly get a couple of kills and increase their tally.

4) Maximize use of grenades, especially in last phase

Grenades are crucial in creating panic among opponents and ultimately forcing them to create errors. Thus, one can focus on collecting as many frags as possible and maximize their usage, especially during the final phase of a match. It will earn them additional kills and increase their chances of victory.

Besides the tips mentioned above, beginner players can also try adjusting their HUD and sensitivity to their preferences. This will help them improve their gameplay, increasing the frequency of kills during a Garena Free Fire/Free Fire MAX match.

