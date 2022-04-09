5 best Free Fire tactics to win hot-drops in 2022

Hot-drop locations see some of the fiercest fights in the early game of Free Fire matches. The sound of gunfire is persistent, and the kill-feed does not stop blinking. Only the most experienced or foolhardy players attempt these fights.

Despite the dangers, those who want to try their luck in these locations are welcome. While victory is not assured, given the numerous factors at play, the odds of winning can be improved by following a few tips. Users may even dominate the area and win with a bit of luck and practice.

Note: Indian players must avoid playing Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Implementing these tactics in Free Fire will help gamers win hot-drop fights

5) Land as soon as possible to secure loot

To win fights in hot drops, players need good loot, and the only way to secure it is by landing in the area first. This will ensure that they can loot without the fear of being shot.

Additionally, it will give users some time to pick and choose their arsenal. Given their playstyle, some weapons are more valuable than others. Landing first will make it easier to find these weapons.

4) Avoid landing next to other opponents

Although hot-drop zones are an excellent way to increase the K/D ratio, they can also lead to a swift death just as easily. In hopes of securing a kill after landing, users often tend to land next to opponents.

While this is a sound strategy if they are using Kla, their opponents may also be using the Muay Thai ability. Depending on who gets the first hit, the gamer or the opponent may be eliminated.

If the scenario favors the latter outcome, it's not an issue. However, that's seldom the case in most fights.

3) Try to third-party enemies to make combat easier

One of the best ways to kill opponents in Free Fire is third-partying. Although this strategy is looked down upon and hated by many gamers, it's fair play when it comes to all-out war.

However, given the intricacies related to this technique, setting it up is easier said than done. Furthermore, depending on how worn down the surviving opponent will be, securing a kill may not be easy. Nevertheless, this technique does have a high success rate.

2) Secure a vantage point to get better shooting angles

Given how chaotic hot drop zones can get, staying at ground level is not beneficial. Players need to secure a vantage point to truly get a sense of the battlefield. Doing so will grant them better shooting angles, making it easier to find targets and land headshots.

Furthermore, securing a vantage point will make it harder for enemies to counter-attack. Given their clear line of sight, users can see their every move and shoot back at them.

1) Avoid rushing opponents on open ground

Rush attacks in Free Fire are deadly if done correctly. Gamers can charge at enemies and displace or kill them using overwhelming force. However, they often use this tactic on open ground in the heat of battle.

Without cover or safety, rushing opponents on open ground is a sure way to get eliminated. While securing a kill is essential, surviving until the end zone is the ultimate goal. Dying a few minutes into the match is not suitable for morale.

