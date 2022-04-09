5 best Free Fire gun combos for rush gameplay in 2022

Garena Free Fire provides gamers with a wide range of weapons, each with a unique set of attributes. Thus, they can choose firearms as per their preferences. However, not all guns are suitable for every situation.

Essentially, players will have to pick guns according to the warfare scenario and their playing style. An ideal gun combo can indeed aid them more efficiently. Guns complementing each other's aptitudes can be regarded as a prime combo.

Rush gameplay means frequent involvement in close-range combat. Hence, rushers must be equipped with guns, supporting short- and mid-distance fights.

Note: Due to the government-assessed ban, gamers from India must not use Free Fire. They should access their IDs via the MAX variant instead.

Free Fire: Most useful gun combinations for rush gameplay in 2022

5) Double Vector

Attributes/Guns Vector Damage 47 Rate of fire 81 Range 33 Reload speed 27 Magazine 20 Accuracy 61 Movement speed 91 Armor penetration 0

Players can use two vectors simultaneously, making it even more efficient in knocking down opponents. The submachine gun (SMG) possesses a very high rate of fire and movement speed.

Double Vector is one of the deadliest combos ever in Free Fire for close-range confrontations. Although its attributes were somewhat nerfed a few months ago, it is still efficient in taking down enemies within seconds.

4) Kingfisher + M1014

Kingfisher can also deal with short distance fights (Image via Sportskeeda)

Attributes/Guns Kingfisher M1014 Damage 52 94 Rate of fire 69 39 Range 55 10 Reload speed 55 31 Magazine 22 6 Accuracy 50 10 Movement speed 89 60 Armor penetration 0 0

The high rate of fire and movement speed are two of the major attributes that even make it suitable for mid-range combat. Users must note that it has a significantly smaller magazine.

M1014 is an ideal shotgun for rushers who prefer short-range battles. The damage is decent. However, it is extremely slow reload speed can frustrate impatient players.

3) MAC 10 + MAG-7

MAG-7 is the shotgun with highest rate of fire (Image via Sportskeeda)

Attributes/Guns MAC 10 MAG-7 Damage 49 89 Rate of fire 75 53 Range 25 13 Reload speed 62 55 Magazine 30 8 Accuracy 49 22 Movement speed 90 73 Armor penetration 42 0

The latest SMG MAC 10, has the fastest reload speed in the category. It also has a fair rate of fire and movement speed. Additionally, it has certain armor-piercing power. This means that it can offer damage to enemies even if they are equipped with helmets and vests.

MAG-7 is one of the most magnificent shotguns in the battle royale title. With reasonable damage and accuracy, the shotgun boosts the confidence of the holder in intense situations with its larger magazine.

2) UMP + Charge Buster

Charge Buster is a new and prevailing shotgun (Image via Sportskeeda)

Attributes/Guns UMP Charge Buster Damage 50 0 Rate of fire 74 44 Range 25 18 Reload speed 59 48 Magazine 30 3 Accuracy 42 31 Movement speed 91 86 Armor penetration 54 0

With notable armor penetration power, UMP has a higher movement speed, allowing gamers to make easy drag headshots. This SMG comes with a scope that helps users damage enemies precisely even in mid- and long range warfare. The rate of fire and damage is typical.

Since its launch in the Free Fire OB32 update, Charge Buster has been appreciated in the community. It has the longest range and accuracy in the shotgun category. However, players should note that they will have to hold the fire button to charge up damage and range.

1) MP40 + M1887

MP40 is an ever-popular SMG in the community (Image via Sportskeeda)

Attributes/Guns MP40 M1887 Damage 48 100 Rate of fire 83 40 Range 22 14 Reload speed 48 55 Magazine 20 2 Accuracy 27 10 Movement speed 88 79 Armor penetration 0 28

With a maximum rate of fire, MP40 is one of the finest and most popular SMGs in Free Fire. The movement speed is enough for players to make drag headshots comfortably. However, the smaller size of the magazine is likely to cause trouble in combat.

M1887 is arguably the most used shotgun in the shooter. With maximum possible damage, the double-barrel shotgun is also known as a one-shot killer. It is the only firearm in the series that has certain armor-penetrating power. The movement and reload speeds are its plus factors.

Note: The above list solely reflects the author's personal views. Also, the attributes of each gun have been taken from Garena's official sources.

