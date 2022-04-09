How to get BTS Crystal at 50% discount in Garena Free Fire today

Garena has announced a hefty 50% discount on BTS Crystal within Free Fire. Players now have an excellent opportunity to spend diamonds and obtain a themed costume bundle at a much-reduced price.

Free Fire x BTS events have been accessible for quite some time, offering a range of cosmetics. However, the seven eye-catching, BTS-themed ensembles inspired by each band member have kept the enthusiasm going for fans. These costumes are accessible in the Get BTS Outfit section, where users may redeem them using the BTS Crystal.

Each spin will yield a guaranteed costume, so gamers are in a race to get the complete collection. Garena has further released a calendar for the methods available to get this token. So far, six have been unveiled, with only one being free of cost.

Free Fire offers 50% discount on BTS Crystal

Garena regularly hosts sales offering hefty discounts on items available in the store. They have now provided a 50% discount on BTS Crystal, but it will only be limited to a single day.

As a result, gamers interested in purchasing the token can get it at 499 diamonds instead of the marked price of 999 diamonds. This BTS Crystal is valuable because it guarantees an outfit and from the event interface, and thus the discount within the store becomes a good deal.

Players will have to purchase the Crystal directly from the store. They may follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: They can open the store by clicking on the icon in the lobby.

Step 2: Next, users should select the Item section in the Normal tab.

Step 3: They can select BTS Crystal, priced at 499 diamonds, and click the purchase button.

A purchase confirmation dialog box will appear on the screen. Users have to confirm the purchase and press the yellow button. The diamonds will be deducted, and they will receive a BTS Crystal.

How to use BTS Crystal in Free Fire

Exchange the Crystal and receive one of the outfits (Image via Garena)

Once players have collected a BTS Crystal, they can access the event interface to receive one of the following outfits:

Blush Flush Bundle

Soldier Nightmare Bundle

True Charm Bundle

Wave Breezer Bundle

Golden Undaunted Bundle

Tricky Jolly Bundle

Deceptive Fearless Bundle

They can open Free Fire and access the Get BTS Outfit interface by clicking the go-to button under the relevant section in the GEN FF tab. Next, gamers need to spin using diamonds to randomly get one of the outfits.

Items from the collaboration, particularly the costumes, will become increasingly uncommon as they are rarely rereleased.

