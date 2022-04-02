5 tips to pick the best loot location in Garena Free Fire MAX (April 2022)

Looting in Free Fire MAX is an art. Knowing where, when, and how to loot will ensure that the player stays on top of the situation at all times. Unfortunately, not everyone understands the fundamentals of looting. Most simply pick an area they see first and begin looting.

While this is an acceptable strategy, it may not be the best. Players can be ambushed, pinned in place, or even eliminated.

Thankfully, this can be avoided by following a few simple tips and understanding the dos and don'ts of picking good loot locations.

Follow these tips to understand how to pick good loot locations in Free Fire MAX

5) Ensure the area has cover

When looking for a place to loot in Free Fire MAX, players need to ensure that the area has cover. This is important for two reasons: cover will come into use if the player is attacked, and also allows players to loot without being spotted from afar.

While looting in open areas is also relatively safe, there are chances of being sniped from a distance. If the shot connects with the character's head, the enemy can secure a headshot kill easily. Thus, when looting, try to find places that have some amount of natural cover.

4) Loot on high ground

There are two types of strategic grounds in Free Fire MAX - high ground and low ground. By now, most readers who have played the game for a while understand the importance of the high ground - it offers good shooting angles, protection from incoming attacks, and ease of escape.

For the above reasons, looting on high ground is the safest area in the game. Players will be able to fend off any attacks and secure loot with ease. Given that the surrounding area with be relatively lower in height than the loot zone, players can lock it down and camp for easy kills.

3) Pick someplace that offers easy rotation

Once the early-game phase ends during a Free Fire MAX match, players will undoubtedly be in need of loot again. After exhausting supplies in fights, securing loot will be of the utmost importance. In a mad rush, most players don't pay attention to the loot zone and end up making poor choices.

This is a strategic mistake that may end with the player getting eliminated from the game. When picking an area to loot, players need to take into account the feasibility of rotating away from the region safely. If they're attacked by an enemy, they shouldn't get stuck in place and fight if they don't want to.

2) Avoid looting at the edge of the map

During the landing phase of the game in Free Fire MAX, beginners tend to make a simple yet costly mistake that may cause them to lose the game. In search of safety, they land at the edge of the map to loot and gear up. While the area is indeed safe, it comes at a cost.

The issue with landing at the edge of the map is that there's nowhere else to go but inward. If enemies manage to surround the area and hold their ground, the player will not be able to rotate and eventually be eliminated by gunfire or by taking damage outside the safe zone.

1) Land in the Blue Zone

The Blue Zone in Free Fire MAX is a lucrative region to drop at. There is a lot of loot to be found and a full squad can easily gear up. However, there are a few risks involved, as other players are bound to land here as well in search of good loot during the early game.

The best strategy to secure this region would be to land fast, find a decent weapon and shoot anyone else who tries to land. This will make it hard for opponents to loot and ensure that they gain no ground. In this manner, players will be able to lock down the area and claim all the loot for themselves.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee