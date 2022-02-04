5 Free Fire tips and tricks to get more loot in the early-game

Securing good loot in Free Fire early in the game is essential to surviving and improving the odds of getting a Booyah. Without loot, the player will be unable to even make it past the initial stages of a match.

While looting is simple enough and easy to do, some players are unable to loot efficiently. This slows down the process and makes it harder to get ready for combat. Fortunately, there are a few tips that can be employed to make this task easier.

Get better at looting in Free Fire by following these simple tips

5) Plan ahead and think what items are needed

After landing, players should take a second and think about what loot they need. Instead of continuously swapping out one weapon for another, a firm decision should be made.

This will help players focus on only picking up important items and supplies. Furthermore, the user will save a lot of time and can move about in search of more loot swiftly.

4) Try to drop in the blue zone in-game

While the blue zone in Free Fire is not a safe place to land, it does offer lucrative rewards. Players who land here are more likely to find a full inventory worth of items during the early-game.

Even though it's not as dangerous as a hot drop zone, things can get out of hand. Nevertheless, for those who feel confident and want more loot from one area, there is no better alternative to the blue zone.

3) Mark a loot-path from one location to another

Loot-pathing is an important aspect in-game. While a lot of players do it, most are unaware of exactly what they are doing. They simply move from one random location to another. Thankfully, fixing this issue is easy.

To loot more effectively, players need to plan their loot-path by using the minimap. This will enable them to rotate to areas with good loot, rather than simply moving about in search of loot. They can even mark the locations to to get a waypoint marker.

2) Learn to identify items

An easy way to speed up the looting process in Free Fire is by learning to identify items. Knowing which is which at a glance will help cut down the time it takes to loot.

Players can simply look at an item and know if it is beneficial to them or not. Honing this skill will take some effort. However, those who are able to master it will have an easier time looting during the early-game.

1) Avoid picking up everything

A very common mistake that players make in Free Fire is picking up every item they come across. Although this method of looting is extremely fast, it hampers the process in the long term.

The inventory will fill up with junk and useless items quickly. Players will then have to waste time sorting out what they need and what they don't. This slows down the looting process immensely.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish