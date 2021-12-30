5 mistakes to avoid in the blue zone in Garena Free Fire

The blues zone or the high-tier loot zone in Free Fire is the best place to land for loot. An entire squad can gear up with ease and fill their inventory with supplies.

The blue zone in every match is a partial hot-drop zone in-game. Players land here to get good loot and secure an early-game advantage. However, most get eliminated due to bad timing, while others make mistakes which lead to an early exit.

Avoid making these mistakes when attempting to loot a blue zone in Free Fire

5) Landing late

To make the most of looting, players need to land early. Landing late is a bad tactical decision when aiming for a blue zone. While the strategy may work in other locations, it is not well suited for this particular one.

Furthermore, the entire point of landing at a blue zone is to secure good gear. If players land late, opponents would have secured loot and the area as well. Trying to land at a later time will only end with being eliminated.

4) Focusing on kills instead of loot

The blue zone in Free Fire is not a hot-drop zone in the true sense. The aim is to loot for good gear and not to improve K/D ratio. If an opponent attacks, players can fight back. However, they should not go in search of opponents to eliminate.

The entire goal is to simply loot and gain an early-game advantage. Once the task has been completed, players should venture out to find opponents. With the help of the gear acquired, most fights will be a breeze.

3) Landing too close to other opponents

When landing in the blue zone, care should be taken to avoid landing close to another opponent. Most of the time nothing happens and both parties go their separate ways. However, sometimes a fist fight can break out.

Depending on the Free Fire character being used and their ability, players will either have the upperhand or will be beaten to a pulp. To avoid this scenario, it's always a good idea to land away from opponents.

2) Staying in the open

The blue zone in Free Fire is full of loot. Supplies can be found lying about everywhere. This being the case, standing and looting in the open is a common occurrence. However, this should be avoided at all costs.

Players can be ambushed by opponents and swiftly eliminated if caught out in the open. To avoid this scenario, it's best to loot indoors and hide while sorting inventory.

1) Stopping to loot everything

When in a blue zone, players need to prioritize the type of loot they need. Simply picking up everything will make a mess of the inventory.

The primary focus should be good weapons, top-tier armor, attachments, inhalers, and tactical items. Medkits and ammo are much more common and can be found elsewhere.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

