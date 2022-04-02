Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, Discord, and headshot percentage in April 2022

Amit Sharma, popularly referred to as Amitbhai by the Indian Free Fire community, is among the finest content creators related to the game. He publishes videos on his channel, Desi Gamers, centered on many factors like gameplay, in-game challenges, and more.

Fans admire him for his amusing and entertaining commentary, which has helped him amass a significant subscriber base, presently standing at 12.7 million. Meanwhile, the accumulative views on his videos have surpassed the mark of 1.82 billion.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game. The stats used in this article were retrieved from the MAX version, which is still available in the country.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID, stats, and other details

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194, and listed below are his statistics:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played 9227 squad games and has 2520 victories, accounting for a win percentage of 27.31%. He has 25026 kills with 4914 headshots at a K/D ratio of 3.73 and a headshot rate of 19.64%.

The YouTuber has gone undefeated in 824 of 4980 appearances in duo matches, leading to a win rate of 16.54%. He has 13610 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.27, and he has 2752 headshots for a headshot percentage of 20.22%.

The content creator has additionally featured in 3861 solo games and has come out on top on 320 occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 8.28%. He has 9074 frags and 2295 headshots in the process, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.56 and a headshot rate of 25.29%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire’s ongoing ranked season, Desi Gamers has participated in nine squad matches and has four first-place finishes, ensuring a win rate of 44.44%. At a K/D ratio of 6.60 and a headshot rate of 30.30%, he has 33 kills and ten headshots.

Apart from this, Amitbhai has also competed in four solo games and has a single victory, converting to a win percentage of 25.00%. He has 20 frags, in which there is one headshot for a K/D ratio and a headshot percentage of 6.67 and 5.00%, respectively.

Earnings, Discord and YouTube channel

Earnings and other details of Amitbhai (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Amitbhai’s monthly earnings lie in the range of $5.5K and $88.3K.

To join his Discord server, users can use this link.

Desi Gamers’ rise to popularity has been incredible, and he initially started posting content on YouTube over three and a half years back. He has over 1150 videos on his channel, out of which the most popular one has gained 23 million views.

Furthermore, Amitbhai has four more channels on the platform, possessing 3.47 million, 488 thousand, 77.6 thousand, and 7.95 thousand.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha