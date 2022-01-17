5 Free Fire tips for choosing and holding the right place in end zones

Holding ground in the end zones of a Free Fire match is crucial. If the player cannot find suitable ground to defend, enemies will take advantage and gain a quick elimination.

However, given the game's dynamics, finding the perfect position to hold may not be possible every time. Thankfully, there are many options available, and depending on the situation, players can use any one of them to hold their ground.

Ways for players to hold their ground in Free Fire's end zones

5) Use gloo walls for protection if nothing else can be found

Finding cover in the end zone can be an uphill task, especially if the player wanders in late. This can limit their combat capabilities and leave them at a disadvantage.

While not much can be done, users can still hold their ground using gloo walls. Although they won't be as good as a hardcover, they can provide some basic defense and protection.

4) Use the corners of a building

When trying to find a good spot in the end zones, the corners of buildings can be very beneficial. Players can peek and spot threats, and those proficient with snipers can even take quick shots at opponents.

If an enemy attacks or tries to flank around, the player can easily escape into the structure or simply rotate around it. Either way, while it does not provide the most defendable position in-game, it is relatively safe.

3) Use natural cover if no gloo wall grenades are available

When stuck in the end zone without gloo walls or any defendable structure, hiding behind natural cover is the best option. These include rocks, trees, and anything else that bullets can't penetrate.

Unfortunately, this is not the best way to hold ground in-game. While it does work, if an enemy throws a grenade, the player will be forced to abandon cover and run. This may lead to a quick elimination.

2) Buildings can be captured and fortified

One of the easiest ways to hold ground in Free Fire is by occupying a building. They provide hardcover, and players can fight back at those trying to rush. While this already provides an excellent defensive stronghold, it can be made better with gloo walls.

Users who have gloo walls to spare can use them to block off the entry/exit points of the structure. If gloo wall grenades are in short supply, players can instead use only one to seal off access to the staircase and hamper the enemy's advance.

1) Secure the high ground by all means necessary

The best way to hold ground in Free Fire is by securing the high ground. By doing this, players will have great shooting angles and a clear view of the surrounding area.

However, given the strategic importance of high ground, other players are bound to try and secure it as well. In this scenario, if the user has enough supplies, they should fight tooth and nail to secure the vantage point.

