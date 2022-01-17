5 tips to get more kills in end zones in Free Fire (2022)

The end zone in every Free Fire match is a dangerous place. Out of the 50 players that jumped off the plane, only a handful remain. They are the best in the lobby and battle-hardened, so engaging them in combat is not an easy task.

Players wanting to secure more kills in the end zone will not be able to rely on gun-skills alone. They will have to improvise, overcome, and adapt to changing situations to get more kills.

Implement these tips to secure more kills in the end zones of Free Fire

5) Try to ambush the enemy or flank them

Instead of taking the fight directly to opponents in the end zones, players should try and lay an ambush. Given the limited amount of play-space, this strategy will work wonders if done correctly.

Alternatively, players can also try to flank opponents. This will give them an advantage during the opening seconds of the fight. At times, if the right gun skin and weapon is used, an elimination can be secured outright.

4) Use decoy grenades to attract opponents

Nothing attracts enemies like the sound of nearby gunfire. They often rush in without a second thought in the hopes of securing kills. Players can use this mindset to their advantage by using decoy grenades.

When thrown, these items mimic the sound of gunfire. It can be used to lure and bait nearby opponents to their doom. Players can set up a killzone and use snipers to get headshots.

3) Roof camp for better shooting angles and a clear line of sight

In the end zones of Free Fire, staying on low ground or flat terrain will limit the line of sight. If possible, players should try and secure high ground by any means necessary. If no natural high ground is available, roof camping is the next best option.

Depending on the type of structure, players can climb to the roof or use gloo walls to reach it. Once on top, they can go prone and scout the area for opponents to eliminate.

2) Have a good loadout of weapons

To get more kills in the end zones of Free Fire, having good weapons is a must. Players also need to ensure that all their weapons in the loadout are fitted with attachments.

Furthermore, having an AR and SMG/shotgun is highly recommended. The former will come in handy during mid-range combat, while the latter will help secure kills at close-range.

1) Play aggressively but cautiously

Although being aggressive in the end zones is not always recommended, the playstyle can indeed be used. However, players need to ensure that kills are secured in a safe manner.

Being reckless and going after opponents may lead to being eliminated. To avoid this scenario, players need to plan each encounter and try to secure the kill as soon as possible. If the fight lasts for a long period of time, nearby enemies may join the fray.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish