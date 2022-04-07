5 Free Fire mistakes to avoid to maintain high K/D ratio like pro players

The K/D ratio is one of the most important statistics in Free Fire. It showcases the individual player's skill in combat by displaying the number of kills compared to the number of deaths. While most players have an average score, some have extremely high scores that are near impossible to beat.

However, not everyone can secure a decent K/D ratio. Aside from the task being difficult in itself, several mistakes made by the player may make the task impossible. Thankfully, most of these mistakes are trivial in nature and can be avoided.

Note: Indian players must avoid playing Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Unable to maintain a decent K/D ratio in Free Fire? Follow these tips to get better

5) Dying during the early-game

One of the most common mistakes that players make in Free Fire is attacking opponents the moment they land. While they can get lucky and overpower the enemy for an easy kill, things can go the other way as well. In such cases, there is a high probability of being eliminated from the match.

The simplest way to avoid this scenario is by not attacking opponents until loot has been secured. Even though having proper gear does not guarantee a win, it does improve the odds of winning. However, to ensure that player survives through the early-game, combat should be avoided altogether.

4) Playing with a random squad

More often than not, individuals get bored of grinding in Free Fire and decide to find a squad to play with. This makes things less monotonous as playing with another human player is refreshing. However, it is also risky, and the odds of dying are higher.

When playing with random players, two main constraints come into play: a lack of communication and poor coordination. Due to these factors, getting anything done during the match will be impossible. Even the simplest of tasks, such as rotating and planning, will feel burdensome.

3) Trying to play a 1v4 match

1v4 matches and scenarios are some of the riskiest in Free Fire. A player has to be able to outplay four opponents simultaneously. Even without taking complex factors into consideration, the player is already at a disadvantage due to being outnumbered.

Even if they manage to take out two opponents, the K/D ratio will not improve if they are killed soon after. While 1v4 fights are a great way to farm kills for points, they are also dangerous and may lead to an early elimination.

2) Playing aggressively

Many players in Free Fire pick an aggressive playstyle in the game. They use characters, abilities, pets, and gun skins that are tailor-made to help in combat. If the player can execute an aggressive playstyle tactfully, they will be rewarded with substantial points.

However, for the most part, this does not pan out as intended. They often become overconfident and rush at opponents blindly. At the spur of the moment, the tables are turned, and their opponents manage to get the upper hand. Eventually, the player is taken out of the match. Instead of improving the K/D ratio, it makes it worse.

1) Initiating a fight when at a disadvantage

In the search for kills to improve the K/D ratio in Free Fire, many players tend to overstep their limits during combat. Even when the chips are down, they attack the enemy in hopes of securing a kill. However, due to the player being at a tactical disadvantage, the enemy can secure a kill with a counterattack.

While this may not be the same for all such encounters, the trend is likely to continue in most cases. This will make it near impossible for the player to win the fight. In situations like these, the best thing for the player to do is rotate out of danger and live to fight another day.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

