5 best Free Fire gun combos for 1v4 situation (April 2022)

With unique attributes, there are plenty of guns available in Garena's flagship shooter, Free Fire. Each gun can be used with maximum efficiency for specific situations as their solitary aptitudes determine the ease of handling them, precision for shots, movement speed, damage, and more.

In intense situations like 1v4, being equipped with a perfect gun combo will certainly aid gamers in winning the battles. Such clutch scenes mostly arrive in close-range skirmishes like in Clash Squad matches. Hence, players should only choose gun combos suitable for mid- and close-range combat.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban, players from India should refrain from installing Free Fire. They should play the MAX variant instead.

Free Fire: Top 5 gun combos for intense situations like 1v4 include AUG + Thompson, MAC 10 + MAG-7, and more

5) AUG + Thompson

This combo is useful for mid-range combat (Image via Sportskeeda)

Attributes/Guns AUG Thompson Damage 56 50 Rate of fire 61 78 Range 58 24 Reload speed 55 48 Magazine 35 42 Accuracy 55 42 Movement speed 84 78 Armor penetration 0 0

AUG is one of the most liked assault rifles (AR) in the Free Fire community. It has the largest magazine in the AR category with a decent rate of fire and good movement speed, making it suitable for mid- and long-range fights.

Thompson also has a larger magazine in the sub-machine gun (SMG) category. It has a pretty good rate of fire and damage. Since both guns have large magazines, the combo can stay active for longer in a combat state and will ultimately help players tackle the situation.

4) MP5 + M1014

The combo balances both short and long distance combat (Image via Sportskeeda)

Attributes/Guns MP5 M1014 Damage 48 94 Rate of fire 76 39 Range 27 10 Reload speed 62 31 Magazine 30 6 Accuracy 54 10 Movement speed 81 60 Armor penetration 0 0

With high accuracy and reload speed, MP5 shines in the SMG category. It also sprays bullets with a bit more stability. Since it comes with a scope, it can precisely damage enemies in long-range as well.

With a very low reload speed, the M1014 is quite difficult for impatient players to handle. However, the gun has adequate damage. It is best for a very close-range battle for users with faster movement speed. This combo can be a good choice in short-distance combat.

3) MAC 10 + MAG-7

This combo should be used by players who have been playing for a while and have developed fast reflexes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Attributes/Guns MAC 10 MAG-7 Damage 49 89 Rate of fire 75 53 Range 25 13 Reload speed 62 55 Magazine 30 8 Accuracy 49 22 Movement speed 90 73 Armor penetration 0 0

MAC 10 has a very high reload and movement speed, allowing players to be able to do quick reflexes during extreme situations. The accuracy is enough to make easy drag-headshots.

With a larger magazine, MAG-7 has the highest accuracy and rate of fire among all the shotguns available in Free Fire. Hence, the combo can give a satisfactory performance in short- and mid-range warfare.

2) Groza + MP40

This combo will help players better handle mid to long-range fights (Image via Sportskeeda)

Attributes/Guns Groza MP40 Damage 61 48 Rate of fire 58 83 Range 77 22 Reload speed 48 48 Magazine 30 20 Accuracy 52 27 Movement speed 58 88 Armor penetration 0 0

Groza is possibly the best AR in Free Fire so far. It has a longer range and provides fair damage to the opponents. Also, the AR has a good reload speed. Thus, Groza can be the best choice for long and even mid-range battles.

MP40 is arguably the most enchanting SMG ever in Free Fire. With reasonable movement speed, MP40 has the highest rate of fire in the category. However, its smaller magazine can sometimes put users in trouble. The combo is best suited for ranked battle royale matches.

1) UMP + M1887

This combo is very effective in short-range battles (Image via Sportskeeda)

Attributes/Guns UMP M1887 Damage 50 100 Rate of fire 74 40 Range 25 14 Reload speed 59 55 Magazine 30 2 Accuracy 42 10 Movement speed 91 79 Armor penetration 54 28

UMP has the highest movement speed and armor penetration in the SMG category. With fair damage and rate of fire, the SMG holder often becomes invincible. It can be lethal for foes in close warfare.

M1887 is possibly the most efficient shotgun in the shooter title. With immense damage, it has a considerable range. It is the sole one in the group that has certain armor-piercing power. The double-barrel is also known in the community as a one-shot killer. The combo should be a prime choice for aggressive rushers.

Note: The attributes shown are taken from Garena's official sources. Also, this article solely depicts the author's views.

