5 best Free Fire gun combos for 1v4 situation (April 2022)

With unique attributes, there are plenty of guns available in Garena's flagship shooter, Free Fire. Each gun can be used with maximum efficiency for specific situations as their solitary aptitudes determine the ease of handling them, precision for shots, movement speed, damage, and more.
In intense situations like 1v4, being equipped with a perfect gun combo will certainly aid gamers in winning the battles. Such clutch scenes mostly arrive in close-range skirmishes like in Clash Squad matches. Hence, players should only choose gun combos suitable for mid- and close-range combat.
Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban, players from India should refrain from installing Free Fire. They should play the MAX variant instead.
Free Fire: Top 5 gun combos for intense situations like 1v4 include AUG + Thompson, MAC 10 + MAG-7, and more
5) AUG + Thompson
AUG is one of the most liked assault rifles (AR) in the Free Fire community. It has the largest magazine in the AR category with a decent rate of fire and good movement speed, making it suitable for mid- and long-range fights.
Thompson also has a larger magazine in the sub-machine gun (SMG) category. It has a pretty good rate of fire and damage. Since both guns have large magazines, the combo can stay active for longer in a combat state and will ultimately help players tackle the situation.
4) MP5 + M1014
With high accuracy and reload speed, MP5 shines in the SMG category. It also sprays bullets with a bit more stability. Since it comes with a scope, it can precisely damage enemies in long-range as well.
With a very low reload speed, the M1014 is quite difficult for impatient players to handle. However, the gun has adequate damage. It is best for a very close-range battle for users with faster movement speed. This combo can be a good choice in short-distance combat.
3) MAC 10 + MAG-7
MAC 10 has a very high reload and movement speed, allowing players to be able to do quick reflexes during extreme situations. The accuracy is enough to make easy drag-headshots.
With a larger magazine, MAG-7 has the highest accuracy and rate of fire among all the shotguns available in Free Fire. Hence, the combo can give a satisfactory performance in short- and mid-range warfare.
2) Groza + MP40
Groza is possibly the best AR in Free Fire so far. It has a longer range and provides fair damage to the opponents. Also, the AR has a good reload speed. Thus, Groza can be the best choice for long and even mid-range battles.
MP40 is arguably the most enchanting SMG ever in Free Fire. With reasonable movement speed, MP40 has the highest rate of fire in the category. However, its smaller magazine can sometimes put users in trouble. The combo is best suited for ranked battle royale matches.
1) UMP + M1887
UMP has the highest movement speed and armor penetration in the SMG category. With fair damage and rate of fire, the SMG holder often becomes invincible. It can be lethal for foes in close warfare.
M1887 is possibly the most efficient shotgun in the shooter title. With immense damage, it has a considerable range. It is the sole one in the group that has certain armor-piercing power. The double-barrel is also known in the community as a one-shot killer. The combo should be a prime choice for aggressive rushers.
Note: The attributes shown are taken from Garena's official sources. Also, this article solely depicts the author's views.