5 best Free Fire gun combo for beginners (2022)

With unique attributes, Free Fire has several guns available for players to equip on the battlefield. While some are deadly in close-range combat, a few are made only for long-range battles. Thus, they have separate roles in different situations.

Matching these weapons for varying ranges, playstyles, and game modes epitomizes a professional Free Fire player. However, it's a bit of an arduous task for many beginners to get the most suitable gun combo for themselves.

Analytically, playing multiple games will certainly aid them in finding the best firearm combo. Even so, to save time, users can go through the following section to learn about a few handpicked combos that may benefit them.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing it. They should play the MAX version instead.

Free Fire: Best gun combos for beginners to get easy kills

5) FAMAS + MAG-7

FAMAS

FAMAS is an upgradable AR (Image via Garena)

Damage: 54

54 Rate of fire: 72

72 Range: 69

69 Reload speed: 48

48 Magazine: 30

30 Accuracy: 47

47 Movement speed: 74

74 Armor penetration: 0

MAG-7

MAG-7 has higher accuracy (Image via Garena)

Damage: 89

89 Rate of fire: 53

53 Range: 13

13 Reload speed: 55

55 Magazine: 8

8 Accuracy: 22

22 Movement speed: 73

73 Armor penetration: 0

FAMAS fires three bullets at a time, making it deadly in medium and long-range fights. This Assault Rifle (AR) can be upgraded to a more powerful version using an upgrade chip. The best way to use it is to fire bullets by scoping in and out to get more accurate shots.

With satisfactory damage, the MAG-7 has the highest accuracy in Free Fire's Shotgun category. It's a handy weapon in short ranges, and gamers can have pretty good movement speed with this combo.

4) AUG + M1014

AUG

AUG comes with a default 2x scope (Image via Garena)

Damage: 56

56 Rate of fire: 61

61 Range: 58

58 Reload speed: 55

55 Magazine: 35

35 Accuracy: 55

55 Movement speed: 84

84 Armor penetration: 0

M1014

It can quickly decimate your nearby opponents (Image via Garena)

Damage: 94

94 Rate of fire: 39

39 Range: 10

10 Reload speed: 31

31 Magazine: 6

6 Accuracy: 10

10 Movement speed: 60

60 Armor penetration: 0

The AUG is one of the fan-favorite ARs in the Free Fire community. Its higher rate of fire and movement speed with decent damage make it a powerful gun in combat.

M1014 comes with very high damage but at a very slow reload speed. This is why it often becomes frustrating for impatient players. The shotgun can be best for very close-range battles.

The combo might be new for many users but can be efficient in polishing off foes with its proper balance from the damage and rate of fire aspects.

3) Groza + MP40

Groza

Groza is possibly the strongest AR in this title (Image via Garena)

Damage: 61

61 Rate of fire: 58

58 Range: 77

77 Reload speed: 48

48 Magazine: 30

30 Accuracy: 52

52 Movement speed: 58

58 Armor penetration: 0

MP40

Rate of fire is its power (Image via Garena)

Damage: 48

48 Rate of fire: 83

83 Range: 22

22 Reload speed: 48

48 Magazine: 20

20 Accuracy: 27

27 Movement speed: 88

88 Armor penetration: 0

Groza's higher range and rate of fire are two of the most fascinating attributes for gamers and arguably the ultimate reason for the AR to be titled the best in Free Fire by a majority.

The MP40 has the highest fire rate in its category, making it one of the deadliest sub-machine guns. Moreover, it has more movement speed that helps make drag-headshots. The combo is famous for ranked BR matches.

2) Woodpecker + M1887

Woodpecker

It has significant armor penetration (Image via Garena)

Damage: 85

85 Rate of fire: 38

38 Range: 63

63 Reload speed: 48

48 Magazine: 12

12 Accuracy: 69

69 Movement speed: 74

74 Armor penetration: 77

M1887

M1887 is a double barrel (Image via Garena)

Damage: 100

100 Rate of fire: 40

40 Range: 14

14 Reload speed: 55

55 Magazine: 2

2 Accuracy: 10

10 Movement speed: 79

79 Armor penetration: 28

Woodpecker is a marksman rifle in Free Fire and is known for its high-impact attacks on enemies. It has the highest armor-piercing power among all the guns available in the shooter title. It is more popular as a one-tap rifle.

Likewise, the M1887 is lethal in short ranges. It can be a one-shot killer due to its excessive damage. It is the only shotgun with some armor penetrating power. From the enemies ' perspective, the combo can be considered the most disastrous one.

1) AWM + MP5

AWM

AWM is good for stationary targets (Image via Garena)

Damage: 90

90 Rate of fire: 27

27 Range: 91

91 Reload speed: 34

34 Magazine: 5

5 Accuracy: 90

90 Movement speed: 65

65 Armor penetration: 0

MP5

MP5 outshines with more stability than others in the category (Image via Garena)

Damage: 48

48 Rate of fire: 76

76 Range: 27

27 Reload speed: 62

62 Magazine: 30

30 Accuracy: 54

54 Movement speed: 81

81 Armor penetration: 0

The AWM is possibly the most famous sniper in Free Fire. With great damage, it can take down enemies with single shots. However, it's pretty challenging to target a non-stationary opponent with this popular sniper.

The sub-machine gun, MP5, has a high rate of fire with greater stability. But it can't do much over long ranges, meaning its combo with the AWM can be the best for sniper players.

Note: The gun attributes have been taken from official Garena sources. Also, this article solely reflects the writer's views.

