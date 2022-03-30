5 Free Fire MAX tips for beginners to use shotguns precisely

In a game of Free Fire MAX, using shotguns in close-range combat or fights taking place in constricted places can help players win the bout. This weapon class has a fan base of its own, and rightly so. However, it does come with a set of challenges that beginners must overcome.

Shotguns have a few cons associated with their usage: Short range, low magazine count, and high spread.

Many players fall victim to these during a fight. This limits their ability to use the weapon smartly and effectively. However, mastering the shotgun will be easy by following a few tips and adjusting combat tactics.

Five tips for using shotguns like pros and land more kills in Free Fire MAX

5) Never miss an opportunity to take a headshot

Players must always get as many headshots as possible during a match. Headshots take a lot of precision to execute flawlessly, and players mustn’t try it when there is no clear line of sight to their opponent's head. If they fire and miss the shot, they will face a swift counter-attack.

In Free Fire MAX, landing headshots are of utmost importance and can essentially make a player win most fights with immense ease. However, mastering this shooting technique is easier said than done. With so many factors to consider, a lot of practice will be required.

4) Don't stop at just one shot

When shooting at an opponent with a shotgun, the damage inflicted may not be enough to kill them outright, given how the pellets spread out when the shot is fired. Nevertheless, they are excellent for bringing down the enemy's hit points during a match.

When engaged with an enemy in Free Fire MAX, players should keep firing at their target. Even if all shots deal minimal damage, it does help. The enemy will now be forced to waste medical supplies to heal, which gives the player time to press the attack and secure a kill.

3) Pick the M1887

The M1887 has quickly become one of the most popular and sought-after weapons in Free Fire MAX. What makes this shotgun so special is that it deals with armor penetration damage. This means that shots ignore the enemy's armor and inflict more damage than usual.

However, the weapon does have a few quirks of its own. For instance, it has only two rounds per magazine. This makes the weapon best suited for players with high precision.

On the flip side of things, the damage output is massive due to the limited ammo. A well-placed headshot and the opponent will be knocked out of the match.

2) Always reload during a gunfight

Shotguns have limited ammo holding capacity. This makes it hard for players to shoot freely. Every shot missed decreases the odds of winning a gunfight. Nevertheless, there is a way to bypass this issue. However, it may not be a tactically sound option to execute at all times.

During a fight, when there are a lot of covers to be found, players can duck behind it to reload their shotgun. However, this is not an ideal option if the enemy is nearby. It's better to switch to a secondary weapon as it is faster than reloading and is a safer alternative.

1) Get within range to deal damage

One of the worst cons of the shotgun in Free Fire MAX is its effective range. They are only suitable for close-range or point-blank combat encounters. While they may deal damage from mid-range, the damage drop-off will render the shot useless. The only thing that players will accomplish will be wasting ammo.

The easiest way to ensure this does happen is to get within 10 feet or less of the target. This is considered the optimal range to deal the most damage with a single shot.

While getting within five feet of the target is better, the enemy will also be able to deal damage with a shotgun. If the pellets connect, the player may get eliminated.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha