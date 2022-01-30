3 best Free Fire pets for healing and HP in 2022

There have been many optimizations and additions to Garena Free Fire over time. Players can see plenty of customizations that they can use to the looks of their characters and other accessories in the game. There are item skins, outfits, emotes, and pets.

Pets are a category of collectables not just for beautification purposes but also for tactical support. This in-game support can be related to characters' physical capabilities, man-marking skills, defense, health, and many more.

Players often receive plenty of damage and require quick recovery while in a Free Fire match. They can use the pets with healing or HP support alongside medical equipment to overcome the damage during the game.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Garena Free Fire: Top three pets for healing and HP support

1) Detective Panda

Skill: Panda's Blessings - Adds extra four points (health/hit points) to the HP bar whenever gamers get a kill.

Level-ups

First skill Level (First pet Level) - 4 HP

Second skill Level (Fifth pet Level 5) - 7 HP

Third skill Level (Seventh pet Level) - 10 HP

Detective Panda is quite helpful when players are using a character like Jota. Both have similar skills, saving time by using less healing equipment after a fight. Hence, the gamers who adopt an aggressive playstyle should go for Detective Panda.

2) Spirit Fox

Skill: Well Fed - With a Med Kit, players will receive an extra four HP.

Level-ups

First skill Level (First pet Level) - 4 HP

Second skill Level (Fifth pet Level 5) - 7 HP

Third skill Level (Seventh pet Level) - 10 HP

Every player uses a Med Kit or a Treatment Pistol in a Free Fire match. Spirit Fox's extra HP recovery is another time saviour skill that will allow users to get back to their positions in lesser time, especially during endzone fights.

3) Ottero

Skill: Double Blubber - An EP recovery of 35% will accompany the HP gain whenever players use a Treatment Pistol or Med Kit.

First skill Level (First pet Level) - 35%

Second skill Level (Fifth pet Level 5) - 50%

Third skill Level (Seventh pet Level) - 65%

EP recovery is equally essential as HP gain because the former converts into the latter whenever players receive damage. Moreover, EP comes in handy while rushing on opponents during a Free Fire match and thus, allows users to play more freely.

