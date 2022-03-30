How to download Free Fire Heroes Arise APK file: Direct download link and steps

It’s been almost a week since the Free Fire OB33 update, also known as Heroes Arise, was made available. Numerous changes were made to the battle royale game with its introduction, including adding a new character, Kenta, Link, weapon balancing, etc.

Users who have not yet downloaded the latest iteration on their smartphones can do so through the Google Play Store or download the APK file from the game’s official website.

Disclaimer: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

Details to download Free Fire Heroes Arise (OB33 update)

APK file

The APK file’s download is offered by the developers on the website itself (Image via Garena)

To utilize the game’s APK file, gamers can follow the procedures outlined below:

Step 1: They can go to the game’s official website and press the ‘APK Download’ button.

Step 2: After that, users can select ‘Free Fire’ and proceed with the download.

They can click here to access the file directly.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, players can install it on their devices and sign in using their accounts to access the game.

They will have to download additional resources or updates if asked upon installation.

Google Play Store

Google Play Store is one of the primary methods to download (Image via Google Play Store)

These are the steps to use the Google Play Store to get the latest release of the game:

Step 1: First, open the Google Play Store application and find ‘Garena Free Fire’ using the search box.

Step 2: As a subsequent step, tap on the ‘Install’ or ‘Update’ button (the latter will show up if users have an older version on their devices).

Step 3: After the procedure ends, individuals will be able to enjoy playing the latest release of the battle royale title on their devices.

Features of Free Fire Heroes Arise

The patch notes mention the changes incorporated in the new version (Image via Garena)

Here are some of the key features included in the OB33 update:

Changes in Gaming Environment (Credit system and more)

LINK (Free characters)

Reduced character fragments for level up process

Ability reworks and new Kenta character

Weapon balancing and a new weapon – G36

Other optimizations

Gamers can check out the detailed patch notes of the update here.

Edited by Ravi Iyer