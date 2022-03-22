New Kenta character in Free Fire OB33 update: Everything players need to know

The release of the OB33 update for Free Fire is rapidly approaching, and users worldwide are anticipating its arrival. It will include a range of various changes that the developers have already announced on their social media handles.

In a new development, the official YouTube account of the game for the Philippines revealed information about the upcoming character, which players had previously discovered on the Free Fire Advance Server. The same will be named 'Kenta' and will possess a unique ability in the active category.

Details about the Kenta character in Free Fire OB33 update

Following the release of the OB33 update, the Kenta character will be making an official appearance in the game. The release date has not yet been announced, and it may differ from server to server.

As per the video, Kenta's particular skill will be called 'Swordsman's Wrath,' which will involve constructing a shield that will reduce weapon damage from the front. However, this shield will be reset when the user fires a shot.

Swordsman's Wrath is the particular ability that Kenta will possess (Image via Garena)

Moreover, the exact specifics about the time, cooldown, and more are unknown. It will be fascinating to see how players implement the character into the game and whether or not it has the potential to change the meta.

Other changes of the OB33 update of the game

There will be tons of other additions that Garena will be making in Free Fire's OB33 version, and here are some of the most crucial ones:

Ability reworks

Steffie's skill will be changed in the update (Image via Garena)

The game's OB33 release will have two abilities reworked: Steffie and A124. Their in-game skills will be completely overhauled, making them more potent and encouraging more players to utilize them within the battle royale title.

Link system

Link System will be pretty crucial(Image via Garena)

The link system has been the main highlight of the upcoming OB33 update in Free Fire. It will essentially give users a chance to get their hands on a character for free. Gamers will have to select the desired character and complete the appropriate missions.

G36

The battle royale title has a large arsenal, and the developers have been extending the options for players with new releases. Consequently, an AR - G36 will be introduced to the game when that patch takes place.

Readers can check out the list of features by clicking here.

