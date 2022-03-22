Free Fire OB33 character vs DJ Alok: Who has better abilities?

Characters hold great importance in Free Fire, and their abilities can play a significant part in supporting users in their quest to rise through the ranks. Consequently, the choice of characters is crucial.

Garena has worked hard over the years to ensure that its users have a diverse range of alternatives available. With each update, new characters have been added to the overall collection.

In the recently concluded OB33 Advance Server, a Mystery Character was present, likely to be added to the next update of the battle royale title. Individuals have already begun to compare it to more well-known selections such as DJ Alok.

Note: It is not clear if the developers will include the Mystery Character in the final release, and they may modify its ability even if it is made accessible. Additionally, the following article represents the writer’s opinion.

Comparing the abilities of OB33 Advance Server Mystery Character and DJ Alok in Free Fire

Mystery Character’s ability

Swordsman’s Wrath was the name of the ability wielded by the Mystery Character in the Advance Server. After reading the description, players will find it somewhat intriguing and enjoyable to use.

In essence, upon activation, a shield will appear in front of gamers, protecting them from the damage of enemy weapons. Nonetheless, one thing to keep in mind is that the shield will be reset if individuals fire a shot.

DJ Alok’s ability

DJ Alok’s Drop the Beat stands among the top skills in Free Fire, and once used, a 5m aura is created, increasing the movement speed by 10% while also restoring 5 HP/s for five seconds.

However, these two effects do not stack, and a 45-second cooldown gets applied after usage.

Comparison

It will come down to personal opinion when deciding which of the two abilities to use because they are both rather impressive. The former, identical to Chrono, can shelter gamers from damage, while the latter can restore their health when necessary.

Having said that, Drop the Beat might be preferred by more players because it can be employed throughout the entirety of the match. In contrast, Swordsman’s Wrath will primarily be helpful only in the last circle or when rushing at adversaries.

Disclaimer: After the ban of Free Fire in India, users are recommended not to play the battle royale title on their devices.

