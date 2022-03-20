Free Fire OB33 update features and changes officially revealed

Following the conclusion of the Free Fire OB33 Advance Server, the level of excitement around the update has skyrocketed. Gamers are eagerly awaiting the update's release to try out the new features and enhancements revealed in the special client.

Not all features from the Advance Server are added with the actual update. Garena recently revealed a few of the content on their regular talk show, The Kelly Show What's Up Free Fire.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and players from the country should avoid playing it.

Free Fire OB33 officially confirmed features

Link

The new Link System (Image via Garena)

The Link System is one of the key highlights of the OB33 update. After the update, all characters will be available to unlock for free, offering a wider alternative and balanced gameplay even to non-spending gamers.

Gamers must first link their desired character and then perform the assigned tasks to complete the progress. Additionally, players can exchange gold for progress. This feature can significantly impact the whole game, as it allows all users to gain a character without paying any diamonds.

The link progress will also be displayed on the summary page at the end of the match.

Steffie's ability reworked

Painted Refuge is enhanced (Image via Garena)

Painted Refuge has received a significant overhaul in the Free Fire OB33 update. Instead of a shield, the character creates a 3.5m area that subsequently blocks throwables, eliminating damage from grenades. Additionally, all the allies within this block will replenish 10% armor durability while the damage from bullets will reduce by 10%.

Gamers can enjoy the benefits for 20 seconds, while it can again be utilized after 45 seconds. Thus, the character will be game-changing for the support players.

A124's ability reworked

A124's ability is completely altered (Image via Garena)

A124's reworked Thrill of Battle reflects one of the most significant strategic shifts in the character's abilities. Instead of healing, the character will now launch a shockwave in a specific direction, blocking both active and passive abilities.

Additionally, cooldowns associated with interactions like reviving or utilizing medkits will be disrupted. The new skill will be active for 20 seconds and have a cooldown of 50 seconds.

Rafael and Nikita rework

Both characters have been improved (Image via Garena)

Rafael and Nikita will receive an upgrade in the OB33 update. However, the developers have not revealed the exact details of the same.

New G36 and weapon balance

Weapon Balance (Image via Garena)

G36 is the new gun in the AR category, also present in the OB33 Advance Server. Alongside, XM8 and AUG will receive a buff in Free Fire, while UMP will be nerfed.

New Clash Squad season

Golden SCAR (Image via Garena)

Upon the arrival of the new Clash Squad Season in Free Fire, the ranks will reset, and gamers will need to start their journey to the top once again. They will receive a Golden SCAR to reach the Gold 3 in CS mode.

