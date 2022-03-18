Expected Free Fire MAX OB33 update release date in India and other countries

Following the introduction of the Free Fire OB33 Advance Server, the official update has been the focus of discussion for most players in the community. With the launch of this particular server, gamers have already received a preview of what may be in store for them in the upcoming version, which is why the excitement has begun to build.

Now that the server has come to a close, it will only be a matter of a few days before the OB33 update is made available. It is expected to include plenty of new features and content for users to enjoy over the next few days.

Note: This is an estimated date based on prior update trends, and Garena has not yet announced the patch's release date.

Free Fire OB33 update expected release date for all regions

The season ends on 24 March 2022 (Image via Garena)

Updates for both versions will be launched on the same date. The majority of the last few Free Fire updates have been delivered only one day before the end of this particular Clash Squad season. The current Season 11 will conclude on 24 March 2022. As a result, gamers may expect the patch to be released for all servers on 23 March 2022.

There will be an extended period of maintenance during which the servers will be offline for a few hours, preventing players from accessing the game during this time. It generally starts around 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) and is underway until 5-6 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

Although the update generally comes out within a few hours after the start of the maintenance break, gamers must wait until its completion.

Features

Credit Score system may be added with update (Image via Garena)

It is important to note that while the Free Fire OB33 Advance Server has already provided a preview of the new features, not all of them will be included in the update. Some of the key contents that may be included are as follows:

Mystery character – Swordsman's Wrath ability

Character ability changes and buffs including A124, Steffie, Nikita, and Rafael

New Weapons

New Pet – Zasil with Extra Luck skill

New link system for character

Zombie Invasion mode

UI improvements and credit score

