7 best weapons in Garena Free Fire (2022)

Garena Free Fire has a rich armory in terms of providing guns for certain combat situations. Players can choose their weapons from different categories like SMG, AR, SG, SR, LMG, and many more. Apart from firearms, Garena's flagship Battle Royale title offers a unique range of projectiles and melee weapons.

Different weapons are appropriate to employ for a specific combat situation while considering fighting strategy and range. SMGs and SGs are suitable for close-quarter scuffles, while Sniper Rifles and Marksman assert dominance in long-range. Similarly, ARs are pretty flexible in terms of performance.

Thus, for each weapon class's variety in performance and combat advantage, one cannot list the best Free Fire weapons by merely comparing the attributes. Instead, the best options from each weapon category can be listed to simplify the decision-making process for gamers.

Garena Free Fire: Listing the best weapons in the flagship Battle Royale shooter (2022)

1) M249 (light machine gun)

Attributes:

Damage - 57

57 Rate of Fire - 59

59 Range - 79

79 Reload Speed - 48

48 Magazine - 100

100 Accuracy - 67

67 Movement Speed - 58

58 Armor Penetration - 0

M249 has the greatest magazine capacity in Free Fire, with a clip size of 100 bullets. The airdrop-exclusive weapon is arguably the best LMG due to its decent damage rating alongside impressive range and accuracy. Equipping an M249 allows users to take on a full-strength enemy squad.

2) M82B (sniper rifle)

Attributes:

Damage - 90

90 Rate of Fire - 27

27 Range - 85

85 Reload Speed - 41

41 Magazine - 8

8 Accuracy - 90

90 Movement Speed - 70

70 Armor Penetration - 54

AWM is an airdrop-exclusive sniper rifle, but M82B is more balanced and readily available in a Free Fire match. Unlike any other sniper in the game, M82B also boasts an additional damage rating in Armor Penetration. In addition, M82B also boasts superiority in terms of movement and reload speeds.

3) SKS (marksman rifle)

Attributes:

Damage - 82

82 Rate of Fire - 35

35 Range - 82

82 Reload Speed - 41

41 Magazine - 10

10 Accuracy - 51

51 Movement Speed - 62

62 Armor Penetration - 46

For the top spot in the marksman rifle-class, SKS and Woodpecker have a close fight. The former boasts superiority in some attributes, while the latter is better in the other stats. However, marksman rifles are long-range weapons and thus, SKS wins it because of its '82' range.

4) Mini Uzi

Attributes:

Damage - 41

41 Rate of Fire - 92

92 Range - 19

19 Reload Speed - 55

55 Magazine - 20

20 Accuracy - 54

54 Movement Speed - 97

97 Armor Penetration - 30

Pistols in Free Fire are supposed to fill in the role of secondary weapons that gamers don't use frequently. However, Mini Uzi is quite different from other guns in its class due to its high fire rate and movement speed. The pistol-category gun also can be a decent replacement for an SMG.

5) MAG-7 (shotgun)

Attributes:

Damage - 89

89 Rate of Fire - 53

53 Range - 15

15 Reload Speed - 55

55 Magazine - 8

8 Accuracy - 17

17 Movement Speed - 73

73 Armor Penetration - 0

Shotguns are short-range weapons that have the potential to execute weapons with one or two hits. However, they are pretty tough to master due to low rates of fire and magazine. Thus, MAG-7 is the most balanced weapon among Free Fire shotguns, making it easy to handle even for beginners.

6) MP5 (sub-machine gun)

Attributes:

Damage - 48

48 Rate of Fire - 76

76 Range - 40

40 Reload Speed - 77

77 Magazine - 48

48 Accuracy - 54

54 Movement Speed - 81

81 Armor Penetration - 0

The MP5 doesn't have the best attributes, but the gun offers the most balanced stats alongside multiple attachments. Therefore, despite the presence of higher-damage or quick-fire SMGs in Free Fire, MP5 is widely used due to ease of controls and all-around performance.

7) GROZA (assault rifle)

Attributes:

Damage - 61

61 Rate of Fire - 58

58 Range - 77

77 Reload Speed - 48

48 Magazine - 30

30 Accuracy - 52

52 Movement Speed - 58

58 Armor Penetration - 0

The Assault Rifle category flaunts the most diversity in Free Fire. Some ARs are brilliant for medium-range due to low recoil and decent accuracy, while others are overpowered in short-range scuffles.

Like SMGs, in ARs, GROZA takes the top spot due to its balanced stats. The airdrop-exclusive weapon is surprisingly stable even at farther distances.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion. The game is banned in India; readers from the region are advised to avoid downloading it.

