5 tips to land one tap shotgun headshots in Garena Free Fire

Shotguns are powerful weapons in Free Fire. Although there are not many to choose from, they all deal high damage up close and learning how to use them in combat is easy.

However, mastering advanced shotgun techniques may take some time. One of the best is the one tap technique which allows players to eliminate opponents with the press of a single button.

Learn how to one tap using a shotgun in Free Fire

5) Learn drag rotation

Before perfecting the one tap technique in Free Fire, players need to master drag rotation. This skill can be applied while using all weapons and allows the user freedom while firing.

Essentially, rather than having to pan the camera and tap the fire button, players can rotate it while firing to quickly acquire the target. This drastically reduces the time it takes to fire at any opponent.

4) Memorize the efficient range of the weapon

Shotguns have a limited range in Free Fire. If an opponent is too far away, the projectiles will not hit the target. Unfortunately, there is no way around this problem in-game.

To hit the target, players will have to get up close and personal with the enemy. This makes shotguns a double-edged sword. Nevertheless, if used correctly, opponents will not get a chance to shoot back.

3) Keep the crosshairs in line with the opponent's head

When aiming at the opponent, the crosshairs should be kept at their head level at all times. This makes it easier to track them and get a clean headshot. To enhance the crosshairs, players can use the emote button trick as well.

The Free Fire emote button in the HUD can be downsized and moved to the center of the screen and will serve as a secondary crosshair. It can then be used to fine-tune the aiming process.

2) Be patient while acquiring the target

When engaged in combat, players need to be patient. Constantly attacking the enemy will not necessarily yield results. At times, it's better if the enemy attacks first. This way, players can block the attack with a gloo wall and return fire.

While rushing in combat is generally acceptable, it should be avoided while using a shotgun.

1) Jump for an advantage

When fighting an opponent, getting a clean headshot is not always possible. This could be due to cover, bad shooting angles, or a height disadvantage. Nevertheless, all of these issues can be overcome with one simple trick.

Rather than running around trying to get a clean shot, players can jump to gain an immediate advantage. While in the air, the user can lock onto the target and shoot at their head.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. Which shotgun is better? M1887. Spas12. 3 votes so far