5 best situations for using Gloo Wall in Garena Free Fire

Gloo Walls are multifaceted utility items in Free Fire. Depending on the situation and skill level of the user, they can be used in a variety of ways. Some of these are basic situations, while others are complex and advanced.

While seasoned players have it all mastered, beginners may need a bit of help learning the ropes.

Learning how to use Gloo Walls in Free Fire will be a saving grace

5) Rushing opponents

When rushing opponents in Free Fire, it's never a good idea to do so without cover. In most cases, players move from cover to cover while engaging. However, finding hard cover all the time is not possible.

This is where Gloo Wall plays a vital role. Players can use them to deploy cover and push the enemy without taking damage. Even though they are not invincible, they create small windows of opportunity by protecting the user from incoming fire.

4) Retreating from a gunfight

Gunfights often get intense and players run out of supplies. This is a common occurrence in Free Fire's BR mode. The best tactical option in these situations is to fall back and resupply.

In this situation, players can use a slightly advanced technique called "backrun Gloo Wall". If done correctly, players can easily escape opponents without taking further damage.

3) Blocking entry to a house

When rushing or defending a house in Free Fire, blocking off exit points is very important. This allows players to trap the enemy within the structure or block them from entering.

Using Gloo Walls, players can block off entry/exit points to buildings. This ensures that the player has control over the area and can dictate the outcome of the engagement.

2) Climbing structures

In Free Fire, gaining high ground opens up numerous tactical options. Players can roof-camp with snipers, escape their pursuers, and even flank opponents from above. Sadly, not all structures in-game can be climbed.

Players can line Gloo Walls at certain angles and climb any structure in-game. Although a lot of Gloo Walls will be used in the process, more can be found with ease.

1) Blocking damage during close-range fights

During close-range gunfights in Free Fire, shotguns and other weapons can one-shot players. Given the projecticle's speed and tight spread, dodging a slug is not easy. However, stopping a slug is possible.

Rather than fighting the enemy at point-blank range on open ground, players can use Gloo Wall for defense. Those skilled in fights can maneuver around the cover and flank opponents with ease.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

