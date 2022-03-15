3 best Free Fire character combinations for snipers

In Garena Free Fire, battle royale matches are fought at different locations within an isolated island. Players indulge in certain combat situations that require a specific level of expertise and weaponry. Hence, users grind hard to master aim, recoil, and movement while using a specific gun.

Among all the categories in Free Fire, snipers require an ample amount of practice. The long-range weapons help finish off foes with just one or two shots, but it can be tricky to hit a distant enemy with accuracy. Therefore, one can use characters to enhance their in-game capabilities while using SRs.

Today's article will list three of the best character combinations (active + passive) that players can employ while using Snipers in Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire: Suitable character combinations for sniper rifles

1) Maro + Jota + Shani + Skyler

Maro + Jota + Shani + Skyler (Image via Garena)

For active characters:

Riptide Rhythm - Gamers can destroy as many as five gloo walls with a sonic wave, while each gloo wall deployment helps recover a specific amount of HP that starts with four points.

For passive characters:

Falcon Fervor - Users can enhance their capability to deal damage at a longer distance. Moreover, the damage to marked enemies is also enhanced.

Sustained Raids - Players will get an instant HP recovery whenever they hit or knock down an opponent using guns.

Players will get an instant HP recovery whenever they hit or knock down an opponent using guns. Gear Recycle - Armor durability will enhance with each kill, and extra durability will be used to upgrade the armor.

2) Andrew + Hayato + Laura + K

Andrew + Hayato + Laura + K (Image via Garena)

For active characters:

Master of All - K enhances the players' max EP by 50 points (lowest) and provides two additional modes --Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. Psychology mode recovers three EP every 2.2 seconds, while Jiu-jitsu mode provides a 500% increase in EP to HP conversion rate to the teammates.

For passive characters:

Sharp Shooter - Whenever players use a weapon's scope, accuracy is upscale.

Bushido - Players can improve their armor penetration with a decrease in the HP.

Players can improve their armor penetration with a decrease in the HP. Armor Specialist - Players can decrease the loss in their vest durability.

3) Rafael + Dasha + Shirou + Alok

Rafael + Dasha + Shirou + Alok (Image via Garena)

For active characters:

Drop the Beat - The ability forms an aura upon activation that enhances movement speed. Alok increases the HP by fives points/second for a five-second duration, apart from the agility buff.

For passive characters:

Dead Silent - Players using a marksman rifle or an SR will encounter an automatic suppression of the sound of their weapons. In addition, if they are able to knock down or hit an opponent enemy with the same SR or marksman rifle, the HP loss that follows will be 20% faster.

Partying On - The passive ability aids in reducing attributes like fall damage, recovery time from falls, maximum recoil, and recoil buildup.

- The passive ability aids in reducing attributes like fall damage, recovery time from falls, maximum recoil, and recoil buildup. Damage Delivered - Shirou assists players in spotting the opponents on the mini-map for six seconds who are hitting them in a Free Fire match (range: 80m). There is also an increase in the armor penetration of the first shot.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul