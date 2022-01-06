How to get legendary M1887 gun skins in Garena Free Fire this week

In Free Fire, gun skins are unique in that they are not acquired just for their cosmetic appeal but also for their attributes to enhance the guns' overall effectiveness. These attributes could include improvements or reductions to the rate of fire, range, damage, or magazine size.

Thus, having superior gun skins can provide a competitive edge on the battlefield. As a result, players are constantly searching for methods to get better gun skins. The developers release new ones regularly, providing users with a large variety.

Steps to get new M1887 gun skins in Free Fire this week

The reward pool for the new event in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

There are four new gun skins in the M1887 Spin event, which commenced on 6 January 2022 in Free Fire, and will be accessible to players until 13 January 2022. Gamers need to spend 20 diamonds just to make a single spin in the event, while five of these will be offered for 90 diamonds.

The items available in this event are as follows:

M1887 – Incendium Burst

M1887 – Aqua Burst

M1887 – Solaris Burst

M1887 – Terrano Burst

Diamond Royale Voucher

Lunar New Year (SCAR + XM8) Weapon Loot Crate

Magic Cube Fragment

Weapon Royale Voucher

Resupply Map

10x Memory Fragment (Otho)

M1887 skins will be accessible only if the spin falls on the 'Guaranteed M1887 Gun Skin,' at which point the particular skin will be drawn from the inner circle.

The event may cost a few thousand diamonds due to the fact that users are not guaranteed the M1887 skin after a set number of attempts. However, once the item from the inner circle is obtained, it will be removed from the pool. Thus, at least the M1887 skin will not be repeated.

Here are the steps to access the event and make the spin:

Click on the go-to button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Users should first open the M1887 Spin event interface in Free Fire. They can press the go-to button under Element M1887 under the new section.

Step 2: Next, they can continue making the spins until they draw the desired gun skin.

Also Read Article Continues below

Those who possess enough diamonds, can indeed try to get M1887 Incedium Burst due to its attributes of increased damage and rate of fire.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan