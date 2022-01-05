How to get Free Fire diamonds for New Age Top Up event

Diamonds are exceptionally important in Garena Free Fire. The premium currency cannot be collected in-game, and players must purchase it using real money. Thus, gamers always exercise caution while spending these invaluable diamonds within the game.

Garena constantly offers several top-up events to players featuring enticing items that motivate them to acquire in-game currency.

Currently, the New Age Top Up event is underway and features a legendary emote, backpack and bike skin. It started on 4 January 2022, and many gamers have already taken advantage of the rewards.

Steps to get Free Fire diamonds for the New Age Top Up event

You must spend 100 diamonds to obtain the legendary Ironthrasher Backpack, 300 diamonds to get the Motorbike–Ice Blossoms, and 500 diamonds to acquire the Shattered Reality emote.

Since two of the most popular diamond top-up options–Codashop and Gameskharido–do not offer the option to purchase Free Fire's premium money, players have to rely on in-game diamond purchases.

Here is a guide to buying diamonds within the game:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and sign in to your ID. Next, you can click on the '+' option beside the 'Diamond' icon to open the Top Up interface.

Gamers must tap on the '+' icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: With the requirements of the top-up events in mind, you will have to purchase diamonds. If the cost of diamonds is converted to real money, you will be eligible for all the rewards by purchasing diamonds worth INR 400.

Payment has to be completed by the players (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Select the top-up pack and make the payment through the desired option.

Step 4: After the diamonds are reflected in your Free Fire ID, you may claim the emote.

If you want to get a new emote in Free Fire soon from the store, you should not miss out on this Top Up event. This is because you don't need to spend diamonds to obtain the emote- you are only required to procure 500 diamonds to collect it for free from the event section.

You may subsequently spend the diamonds on other in-game items, such as an Elite Pass, to obtain more value.

