Free Fire tips to get more loot in early game (April 2022)

Securing loot in Free Fire is an essential aspect of the game. Without a good loadout, players will not get very far in the match. While looting may seem like a simple process, that's far from the truth.

The art of looting is complex and requires a lot of planning and perfect execution. While it's not easy to master quickly, players will be able to understand the basics by following these simple tips.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Follow these tips to easily get more loot in Free Fire

5) Land faster

The process of looting is very time-consuming. When players land, they start picking up items that they'll need for the match. To ensure that this process is made a little faster, players can use a straightforward trick: to land more quickly.

Lesser the time players spend in the air, the more time they can use for looting. This will allow them to gather loot effectively and efficiently during the early-game phase. It will also ensure that they do not have to deal with opponents as they will be the first ones in the area.

4) Pick areas with a lot of buildings

A little secret to finding more loot in Free Fire is to land in areas that offer verticality. The more buildings a location has, the more items a player will be able to find. Since every floor of a building can potentially host a variety of loot, there will be a lot to pick from.

Additionally, choosing places with many buildings ensures that players have sufficient cover during the early game. Since armor cannot always be found immediately, this is the next best thing available. However, care should be taken to avoid opponents, as house-to-house combat is not advisable.

3) Use Night Panther to increase inventory slot

Every player in Free Fire can only carry a certain amount of loot during a match. This ensures that no one has an unfair advantage in stockpiling supplies. However, this rule can be bent slightly by using Night Panther's Weight Training Skill.

At base level, the skill only increases the inventory space by 15. However, it allows players to gain up to 45 extra inventory space when maxed out. This allows the user to carry more loot with ease. This comes in handy when playing as a squad or when wanting to have extra supplies.

2) Rotate to secure loot

Loot is not infinite in Free Fire. Each area on the map holds a certain amount of loot for players to obtain. This being the case, players have to move from one location to the next to find better loot. Unfortunately, very few players execute this strategy.

To remedy this situation, players should start to practice rotation. By moving from one prominent location to the next, they will be closer to the safe zone and be able to find more loot. This will ensure that they will not run out of supplies whenever they engage in combat.

1) Land in the Blue Zone

One of the best ways to find loot in every Free Fire match is by landing in the Blue Zone. These areas contain a lot of loot that's ripe for picking. However, there are a few risks involved in the process. Given how good these areas are, many opponents will be landing as well.

To avoid getting into fights with opponents, players can do one of two things. They can either land before anyone else using Falco's skill, Skyline Spree, or land on the edge of the area to avoid combat. If done correctly, players will have no trouble gearing up.

