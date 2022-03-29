5 best Free Fire pets for Chrono, Alok, and other aggressive characters

Garena Free Fire characters are essential in the game, and sometimes they highly influence one's gameplay strategy. An aggressive approach in a match is quite a widely used strategy by skilled players, and they often equip aggressive characters like Alok, Skyler, Xayne, Chrono, and more that suit their game plan.

An attacking gameplay strategy is advantageous but sometimes requires additional tactical support. Therefore, players often use the extra skill slots available for their active ability characters. One can also accompany their characters with a suitable pet to enhance players' tactical prowess in a match.

Note: The list is not in a particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The pets mentioned in the list are on their base levels. One can use pet food to make them stronger.

Top 5 pets for aggressive gameplay in Free Fire after the OB33 update

1) Agent Hop

Skill: Bouncing Hops - Players receive 30 points to their EP bar every time the safe zone shrinks.

Players who adopt an aggressive game plan must rush on enemies while also looking for in-game accessories. Therefore, users need a backup for health whenever they are looking to rush in a Free Fire match.

Users can achieve an addition of 30 EP every time the zone shrinks. Thus, Agent Hop is an excellent character while rushing. They can also help themselves with the acquired EP during endzone fights whenever they survive.

2) Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill - It reduces the CD time for an active ability by 6% whenever players equip one.

Most of the aggressive characters have active abilities, and thus, their cooldown time becomes quite crucial. Consequently, a pet like Rockie becomes pretty vital as it lowers the time between two activations to become shorter. Hence, players using characters like Chrono, DJ Alok, and more should use Rockie.

3) Beaston

Skill: Helping Hand - It enhances the throw range for all in-game throwables by 10%.

Throws are crucial while rushing, so Beaston becomes a brilliant choice skill for players. An enhanced throwing capability while attacking foes becomes quite advantageous as players can optimize their throws with an improved trajectory range.

4) Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree - Falco upscales the gliding and diving speeds by 15% and 25%, respectively, when users are using the parachute.

Parachuting is an essential part of Free Fire's battle royale mode, as early landing provides a clear edge over foes. Even if by a few seconds, the early landing allows users to get ready to face the opponents after finding a gun.

Beaston also becomes an impressive pet for hot drops, primarily when gamers use aggressive characters.

5) Ottero

Skill: Double Blubber - There is a recovery of 35% EP equivalent to the HP gain because of Treatment Pistol or Med Kit.

Players often use Med Kits and other healing equipment for survival in Free Fire. Using Ottero ensures that players receive an extra EP alongside HP, which becomes vital for attacking enemies.

If gamers can survive till the end stages of a Free Fire match, they can further benefit from the restored EP by winning the game.

Disclaimer: Free Fire was banned in India on 14 February 2022.

