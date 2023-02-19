5 best Free Fire tips to get more kills in early game

Besides focusing on survival to win matches, many Free Fire players prefer to go all in for the frags from the word go. Nonetheless, this is a high-risk, high-reward strategy, as this could translate to a few quick frags and even a faster elimination in adverse situations.

However, this remains the preferred way for many individuals to enjoy the battle royale title.

Irrespective of the mode (BR or CS), picking early fights is not everyone's forte and demands considerable gunplay precision. Here are a few tips for users to get more frags in the game's early stages.

Tips to get more kills early on in Free Fire

Aggressive mindset and playstyle

Getting more frags in the early part of the game in Free Fire heavily depends on the players' mindset and playstyle. This also means dropping at the hot drops, and as an aid to their quest, they may use Scan as a loadout to know the density of players around them.

This will increase the prospects of getting frags while the risk of early elimination always looms.

However, this does not mean that they will force every duel coming their way and should always weigh out their chances of winning the fight before engaging themselves. For instance, it barely makes sense to fight an opponent with an SMG or shotgun while players have nothing but a pistol. A similar playstyle can be adopted in the Clash Squad mode.

Element of surprise

In many cases, fighting head-on with the opponent when they are fully prepared for a gunfight can be challenging. Thus, when engaging with opponents, especially the squad, trying to catch them off guard can get some easy frags in the earlier stages.

Players can flank and outmaneuver their opponents, and this element of surprise could be a powerful tool in combat in any of the modes. Additionally, having one of their teammates engage their opponents during this process can be even more effective.

Efficient loot and weapon choices

Once players land in the Battle Royale mode in Free Fire, their sole objective should be to start looting as quickly as possible, especially while playing with the team they should spread across carefully. Individuals should look for armor and firearms they can get their hands on.

However, obtaining firearms that can help while engaging in close range, such as a shotgun or SMG, should be prioritized. The reason behind this preference is that fights in hot drops or crowded areas might usually occur at close range.

Similarly, weapon choices are a key factor in the Clash Squad mode. Players will likely have to rush to the enemy to get early frags. Hence, the two weapon categories mentioned earlier are indispensable.

Choice of pets and characters

Falco is a great pet for hot drops (Image via Garena)

Falco is a must when looking at hot drops in Free Fire. The pet considerably increases the landing speed, which can help them get their hands on the weapon before the non-users of the pet. Having Arvon on the team is also useful, as it can detect enemies in a small radius.

In Clash Squad mode, Falco is of no use and can be replaced with the desired option. Similarly, the choice of characters should include those that can increase the damage, like Shirou, Hayato, or Maro, and also those providing a constant supply of health, like K, Alok, and more.

Checking the surroundings and being on the move

Sound is necessary to be aware of the surroundings (Image via Garena)

When playing with aggressive intentions, Free Fire players should not only be ready to take risks and fight but also be vigilant of their surroundings. They should be alert to the mines while stepping into the houses and exercise caution while moving about in the open.

Furthermore, an eye on the map for any potential enemy also helps. Players should always have their in-game sound on as it will provide them with audio cues of their opponents, if any, like footsteps, reload sound, and more. Hence keeping them prepared for fights at all times.

