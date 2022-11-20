All Free Fire MAX loadout items explained

Loadout items play an essential part in Free Fire MAX, and players may use such goods to their advantage on the battlefield. The game gives players access to a wide variety of loadouts, and determining which ones are most suited to them is an important step in the process of achieving victory.

The loadout system had a comprehensive overhaul with the most recent OB37 patch. In essence, every item in the loadout was modified in some way, making them significantly more effective. Furthermore, individuals can now use loadouts in the Clash Squad game mode, completely changing the meta.

Further details about loadouts in Free Fire MAX are provided in the section below.

Free Fire MAX: All the different loadouts explained

Listed below are the specifics about the different loadouts in both game modes:

1) Bonfire

Battle Royale: Recovers 25 HP and 20 EP per second. It lasts for 10 seconds.

Recovers 25 HP and 20 EP per second. It lasts for 10 seconds. Clash Squad: Same as Battle Royale.

(Get 3 Bonfires at the start of each match in both Clash Squad and Battle Royale)

2) Supply Crate

Battle Royale: Players will receive 200 FF Coins, AK47, and 30 AR Ammo after getting revived.

Players will receive 200 FF Coins, AK47, and 30 AR Ammo after getting revived. Clash Squad: Using Supply Crate, individuals will get unique items at the start of the different rounds. This includes Katana (1st), Super Med (2nd), Gloo Wall x2 (3rd), Upgradable chip (4th), Flash Freeze, Grenade, and Gloo Wall (5th), Bonfire (6th), and Vest Enlarger (7th)

3) Armor Crate

Battle Royale: At the start of the BR match in Free Fire MAX, gamers will receive a Level 2 Vest, Level 2 Helmet, 2 Repair Kits, and 200 FF Coins.

At the start of the BR match in Free Fire MAX, gamers will receive a Level 2 Vest, Level 2 Helmet, 2 Repair Kits, and 200 FF Coins. Clash Squad: It restores 60% of Vest and Helmet durability at the start of each round.

4) Leg Pocket

Battle Royale: Offers 100 additional capacity (backpack).

Offers 100 additional capacity (backpack). Clash Squad: Enables to carry/purchase two additional Gloo Walls.

5) Scan

Battle Royale: Scans for nearby enemies while parachuting and 10 seconds after landing.

Scans for nearby enemies while parachuting and 10 seconds after landing. Clash Squad: All enemies get marked for 3 seconds after the first Safe Zone starts to sink.

6) Airdrop Aid

Battle Royale: Using Airdrop Aid summons an airdrop.

Using Airdrop Aid summons an airdrop. Clash Squad: Users will get 300 extra cash from the airdrop as a result of the loadout item.

7) Bounty Token

Battle Royale: Upon using Bounty Token, the first elimination will earn players 400 FF Coins, a random attachment, and a Level 1 upgradable weapon

Upon using Bounty Token, the first elimination will earn players 400 FF Coins, a random attachment, and a Level 1 upgradable weapon Clash Squad: Provides 300 extra cash for each enemy eliminated in the first 90 seconds of the round. It can only be utilized one round per match.

8) Secret Clue

Battle Royale: After individuals employ the Secret Clue while parachuting, the map will display the location of the resupply point. Going there will provide them with a Grappling Hook Gun, Launch Pad, and 600 FF Coins.

After individuals employ the Secret Clue while parachuting, the map will display the location of the resupply point. Going there will provide them with a Grappling Hook Gun, Launch Pad, and 600 FF Coins. Clash Squad: With Secret Clue, Secret Bazaar gets unlocked. Gamers can purchase the several buffs within the bazaar, including the ability to recover full EP and a movement boost.

How to equip loadouts in Free Fire MAX

Follow the steps below to equip loadouts in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: After you have opened up Free Fire MAX, select the required game mode, i.e., either Clash Squad or Battle Royale.

Step 2: Next, you should tap on the icon beside the "Start" button.

You must select the necessary loadout item (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, you will have to select the necessary loadout item.

It should be emphasized that players can only select one loadout item at a time.

Poll : 0 votes