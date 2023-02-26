5 best pets for beginners in Free Fire (February 2023)

Free Fire presents an awe-inspiring visual experience with high-definition graphics that immerse the player in a realistic shooting environment. The title boasts diverse content, including a vibrant array of costumes, characters, and pets. Garena has introduced over 20 animal avatars, each purchasable and equipped with a unique skill set that enriches the gameplay experience.

Nonetheless, the vast array of companions available to players may lead to a challenging decision-making process when selecting a pet that aligns with one's objectives of ascending the ranks and augmenting in-game statistics. This discourse endeavors to present a selection of five exceptional entities that are ideally suited for this purpose.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should refrain from playing Free Fire.

Top 5 recommended pets for novice players in Free Fire

1) Detective Panda

Battle Royale games are typically conquered through one of two strategies—eliminating a maximum number of foes or employing a patient, camping approach until the final team prevails. However, players must secure a victory by eliminating at least one team. For those who prefer an aggressive style, Detective Panda provides a highly favorable compensatory measure through its added bonuses.

Detective Panda's Blessing presents an advantageous attribute, enabling players to recover some health whenever they eliminate an opponent. This feature initiates at a rate of 4HP per kill, subsequently increasing to 10HP per kill over time. This boon can be considered a gift for the combative player, as the additional HP can determine the outcome of a firefight, defining the line between survival and defeat.

2) Robo

Robo is a coveted pet that can be obtained by participating in certain events. This mechanized companion possesses a unique skill that helps players prolong gameplay and optimize their chances of victory. Robo can gradually restore a player's Energy Points (EP), which is a valuable asset that enables the player to remain in the game for longer, increasing their chances of survival.

EP restoration is an indispensable feature in Free Fire as it directly impacts one's ability to withstand attacks from opponents. With Robo's assistance, players can increase resilience and stamina, allowing them to withstand more assaults and turn intense firefights in their favor. Robo is a useful ally that enhances a player's prospects of success in Free Fire, making it a valuable asset for any player.

3) Ottero

Ranked third on the list of pets optimized to push rank in Free Fire is the Ottero, a formidable creature that is available for purchase from the in-game store for a cost of 699 diamonds. This exceptional pet is endowed with a skill of considerable potency known as Double Blubber.

With the Double Blubber ability, players can utilize Treatment Pistol or a Med Kit at pet level 1, thereby receiving a replenishment of EP and witnessing an impressive recuperation of 35% of their HP. This attribute is particularly beneficial when engaged in close-range skirmishes with multiple foes.

Additionally, Ottero's effectiveness is further amplified when fully leveled up, as the pet receives a noteworthy 65% of the restored HP in EP. Overall, Ottero represents a worthy ally that can greatly augment a player's combat prowess, ultimately improving their chances of achieving success in Free Fire.

4) Falcon

For gamers seeking to ascend the ranks in Free Fire, the pet known as Falco represents a highly favorable selection. This formidable companion is endowed with the Skyline Spree skill, an attribute that proves indispensable in the pursuit of glory on the battlefield.

The Skyline Spree skill enables players to enjoy a diving-speed boost equivalent to 25% when the parachute is deployed. Furthermore, throughout the course of their descent, players will experience a notable elevation in gliding speed, with a 15% augmentation realized. At the pinnacle of the pet's capabilities, these impressive enhancements will reach unprecedented levels of 45% and 50%, respectively.

Falco is a potent asset that can be shared among the team when pursuing ranked advancements in duo and squad modes, with the Skyline Spree attribute capable of benefiting the entire team. In conclusion, Falco is a reliable companion for gamers striving to attain supremacy in Free Fire, offering significant advantages in the quest for success.

5) Yeti

In the realm of battle royale games, combat can prove vexing not only due to the tenacity of adversaries and their formidable armaments but also owing to the suddenness with which unexpected explosions can strike players unawares.

A well-timed grenade launch can easily neutralize a player without affording them a chance to mount a counterattack. However, a reliable companion known as Yeti can lend gamers some much-needed assistance in thwarting this threat.

With its Frost Fortress ability, Yeti enables players to diminish the impact of explosive damage. At the outset, this skill provides a reduction of 15 percent in explosive damage once every 150 seconds.

As Yeti's power grows to its maximum level, however, players can relish a 30-percent decrease in explosive damage every 90 seconds. This has become an invaluable asset for gamers who adopt an aggressive playstyle, constantly seeking out combat engagements. By investing in Yeti, players can elevate their chances of survival and success in Free Fire.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes